NYT Deliberately Withheld the Most Explosive Graham Platner Allegations From Its Own Story

When the New York Times spoke with Lyndsey Fifield about her experiences with Graham Platner, the paper made promises. Representatives of the paper said they would protect her, that men couldn't keep getting away with it. They collected her diary pages, her screenshots, her contacts, and walked away with everything she had. Then they published their story.

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The story they published was damning, but, according to Fifield, they omitted the most serious allegation.

Fifield had every reason to stay quiet. She described her current life as genuinely good, raising two young daughters in a safe neighborhood, working from home, active in her church, and surrounded by close friends and family. She knew exactly what violent leftist activists would do with her name once it was out there.

Related: A Potentially Fatal Sign for Platner's Campaign

In early April, when the New York Times called, Fifield told the reporters she wasn't interested. They pushed. "But wait," they said, "there are other women. Women terrified to tell their stories, too, and you need to band together. WE will help you. We will protect you. Men can't keep getting away with this."

So she let two New York Times journalists into her home and handed over everything. Diary pages. Screenshots. Phone numbers. Contacts.

“I explained very clearly that, like many women abused by their partners, I had not told anyone about his violence at the time—I had covered for and defended it. I accepted his earnest apologies. They said that’s fine because the diary entries and my on the record story was enough,” she wrote in a lengthy post on X.

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"I bucked all advice from my friends (and resisted my conservative bias) and decided to fully trust the Times journalists," Fifield said. She declined to speak to any other outlets and kept her promise through weeks of delays.

But then the story ran, and it was nothing like what she expected.

“After the story went up I began to ask them… wait, where are the stories from the other women? Where are their accusations of sexual assault? Why am I the focus? Why are there 11 paragraphs dedicated to detailing my work history (more than has been published about Graham’s by far)?” she asked.

That’s right: The New York Times spiked accusations of sexual assault from the other women (who were Democrats) in their article, instead focusing on her and highlighting her work as a Republican operative.

"Why does it say 'nobody could corroborate' when I offered them sources that COULD corroborate?" she continued. Those friends confirmed to the Times that Fifield had told them about Platner's abuse years before he ever announced a run for office. The Times left that out, too.

She drew the only conclusion that fit. "It dawned on me that this really was a set up all along," Fifield said. "The journalists I trusted who convinced me to share a story I never wanted to tell methodically delayed and twisted this into a gift to the Platner campaign. Violating the trust of his victims. Shattering the trust I placed in them with the most vulnerable story of my life."

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The New York Times may have published a damning hit piece on Platner, but they also protected him by choosing to exclude accusations of sexual assault that the Democrat women who had dated Platner made.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie to protect Democrats.

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