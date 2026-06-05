Platner Tried Some Damage Control — and Just Made Everything Worse

Graham Platner has a serious problem, and it's dragging the entire Democrat Party down with it.

The presumptive Democrat Senate nominee in Maine sat down Thursday night for his first interview since the New York Times dropped a damaging report detailing his treatment of multiple women he had dated. The nearly 25-minute appearance on MSNBC's All In With Chris Hayes was, quite clearly, a damage-control exercise. It did not control the damage.

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Platner acknowledged parts of his past, describing a history of self-medicating and admitting he had not been the best version of himself after returning from military service.

"In this piece, there's a lot about my struggling, not being a good boyfriend, certainly self-medicating with alcohol," Platner said. "And I have been very upfront since the beginning of this campaign that that was a pretty dark period of my life after I came back from my combat service."

Yes, veterans go through hard times, but he’s leaning on that as a catch-all excuse to justify behavior and actions that are inexcusable.

That's not what's sinking his campaign.

Before the Times story broke, prominent far-left figures had already staked their reputations on Platner. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) both endorsed him. Those endorsements have aged badly, but they are stuck with them, and they have to double down. The situation now is that Democrats across the board are quietly calculating how much distance to put between themselves and their own Senate candidate.

For our VIPs: Democrats Are Stuck With Graham Platner, and Schumer Isn't Happy About It

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) showed up on CNN Thursday, and what took place was proof-positive that Democrats see Platner as politically toxic. At the end of the interview, anchor Boris Sanchez pushed him directly on whether he would endorse Platner.

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"Before we go, Senator, I have to ask you about embattled Maine Senate candidate, Graham Platner," Sanchez said. "He met with Democrats in D.C. yesterday. Will you endorse his campaign?"

Markey's answer was an embarrassing deflection that did not include the word "endorse."

"I know that he is out and he is campaigning on kitchen table issues," Markey said. "I know that he is opposed to this slush fund, which Donald Trump is putting together. He's putting affordability front and center for the voters of Maine to decide this race. And I think that he has the right issues to be focusing upon this year in Maine, as I am doing, and I think other people who are really concerned about the direction our country is going in right now."

Sanchez, to his credit, pushed back.

"It sounds like he has your support, Senator," Sanchez said.

"Well, I am convinced that he is running on all of the right issues for our country right now," Markey said.

Sanchez tried one more time: "So why not say that you endorse him?"

"In my opinion, he has taken the issues, and he's galvanized a grassroots movement all across Maine," Markey said. "People are responding at the town meetings. They are up. They are energized. And in my opinion, he is on a pathway to victory in the state of Maine."

Sanchez wrapped the segment there. Markey never said the word "endorse." He praised Platner's positions, talked about grassroots energy, and ducked the actual question three times in a row on live television. A senator who evades a direct endorsement question that many times has already made up his mind. Markey is cutting his losses.

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CNN: Will you endorse Graham Platner's campaign?



MARKEY: “I am convinced that he is running on all of the right issues…”



CNN: “So why not say that you endorse him?”



MARKEY: “He is on a pathway to victory…”



Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/J57koiCcpC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2026

He is far from alone, and there will be more situations like this where Democrats will awkwardly try to thread the needle by supporting Platner without actually supporting Platner. Watch for more journalists to ask more Democrat officials where they stand. Each of those exchanges carries political risk, and the Democrats have no clean exit.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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