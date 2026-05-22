FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Cam Edwards

Houston, we have a problem.

Thursday's Starship Flight Test 12 got scrubbed after five or six holds at the 40-second mark, which was the most painful tease I've experienced since junior year of high school in the backseat of a Chevy Impala.

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Elon Musk explained, "The hydraulic pin holding the tower arm in place did not retract." Which to me seems like the lamest reason ever to scrub a launch. The rocket was fine, but some little pin didn't come loose? Just hit the big red button and see what happens, man!

Anyway, they'll try again today, starting 30 minutes into a truly awesome episode of 5 O'Clock Somewhere with special guest Cam Edwards.

I won't neglect you, I promise. Or Kruiser or Cam. But you'd better believe I'll have that live feed up on a second screen. And might even take the occasional peek.

See you at 4 p.m. And Godspeed.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?