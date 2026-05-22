FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Cam Edwards

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on May 22, 2026

Houston, we have a problem.

Thursday's Starship Flight Test 12 got scrubbed after five or six holds at the 40-second mark, which was the most painful tease I've experienced since junior year of high school in the backseat of a Chevy Impala. 

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Elon Musk explained, "The hydraulic pin holding the tower arm in place did not retract." Which to me seems like the lamest reason ever to scrub a launch. The rocket was fine, but some little pin didn't come loose? Just hit the big red button and see what happens, man!

Anyway, they'll try again today, starting 30 minutes into a truly awesome episode of 5 O'Clock Somewhere with special guest Cam Edwards.

I won't neglect you, I promise. Or Kruiser or Cam. But you'd better believe I'll have that live feed up on a second screen. And might even take the occasional peek.

See you at 4 p.m. And Godspeed. 

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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