The Left Tried to Destroy Kash Patel. Crime Data Just Vindicated Him.

The FBI released preliminary crime data for 2025, and the numbers are stunning. Violent crime fell at a rate not seen in nearly a century, and the man overseeing the bureau is the same one the left has been trying to torch for months.

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Murder and non-negligent manslaughter dropped more than 18% nationwide last year. Aggravated assault fell more than 7%. Rape declined nearly 8%. Robbery cratered by about 18.5%. All told, violent crime dropped about 9.3% overall; there were roughly 1.1 million fewer violent crimes than in 2024.

"The 2025 crime data in this report shows the single largest decrease in violent crime and murder since 1937 — as well as huge decreases across the board in terms of aggravated assault, rape, and robbery," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

Property crime wasn't far behind. It dropped by about 12.4%, translating to approximately 5.2 million fewer property offenses than the year before. The data comes from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program, which pulled information from more than 17,000 law enforcement agencies — covering roughly 96% of policing across the country.

This is what happens when you have a tough-on-crime administration running the country.

Patel credited the transformation happening inside the bureau. "Over the last 14 months, we made major transformations at the FBI, and these results show those changes are working." He also pointed to his "back the blue" commitment — backing law enforcement rather than undermining it — as central to the approach.

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Now, remember what the media was doing just last month. The Atlantic dropped another bogus hit piece on Patel, painting him as an erratic, paranoid excessive drinker who "panicked" and "freaked out" over a routine computer login glitch, supposedly convinced he'd been fired. It was a false story, but the report did the job it was intended to do: Democrats started calling for investigations almost immediately. Democracy Forward, a progressive lawfare group that spends its days fighting DEI rollbacks, immigration enforcement, and abortion restrictions, fired off a 16-page FOIA request to the Justice Department. They wanted Patel's calendars, schedules, text messages, staff communications, and any records related to an alleged request for "breaching equipment" by his security detail.

Rumors of Patel's imminent firing spread online, fed by Democrats eager to paint him as a drunk and an incompetent. It was all just part of their ongoing smear campaign to force him out.

There’s no denying that the FBI under Kash Patel is producing results. The left spent months trying to convince America he was unstable and about to be shown the door. Instead, he's overseeing the most dramatic crime reduction since Franklin Roosevelt was in the White House. This is what competence looks like.

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Democrats were always terrified of Patel running the FBI, and not because they thought he was incompetent. They knew he'd dig into things like the Russian collusion hoax and the 2020 election. So they did what they always do: They tried to torch his reputation before he could get to work. The bogus narrative has blown up in their faces.

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