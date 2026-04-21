Bongino’s Ominous Warning About the Kash Patel Smear Should Terrify the Left

Something is coming. That's the message Dan Bongino delivered to his audience this week, and if you've been paying attention, the pieces are already falling into place.

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As PJ Media previously reported, The Atlantic dropped a lengthy smear job against FBI Director Kash Patel last week, painting him as an erratic, hard-drinking paranoid who allegedly "panicked" and "freaked out" after a routine computer login glitch — convinced, supposedly, that he'd been fired. According to the story, the access issue turned out to be a technical error that was quickly resolved.

Patel's attorney sent a letter to the magazine before publication, warning that the allegations it planned to run were false and that printing them would trigger a defamation lawsuit. The Atlantic ran the piece anyway. Now Patel is suing for $250 million, calling it a "sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece" designed to "destroy Director Patel's reputation and drive him from office."

And right on cue, the left-wing machinery started moving the moment the Atlantic piece went live. Democrats started calling for investigations, and left-wing groups went all in, too. Democracy Forward — a progressive lawfare outfit that spends its days litigating against DEI rollbacks, immigration enforcement, and abortion restrictions — fired off a 16-page FOIA request to the Justice Department. They want Patel's calendars, schedules, text messages, communications with staff, and — get this — any records related to a request for "breaching equipment" allegedly made by his security detail. The Atlantic hit piece planted that allegation. Democracy Forward immediately took the bait.

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But Bongino isn't just calling it a mere hit piece. He’s saying there’s something much bigger going on here, and the reason why will become clear very soon.

"The hit on Kash Patel, the bullshit hit by The Atlantic, which I addressed yesterday, is gonna make a lot more sense in the coming weeks and months," Bongino explained. "I can't give you a definitive timeline. I'm on the outside now. However, I can tell you what I know is going on because I started a lot of it."

He didn't stop there.

"Look me in the eye, and I'm telling you, I promise this thing is gonna make a whole lot of sense. You're gonna find out, as they say in the South, right quick about why they need him out, like, now. It's got nothing to do with that story being even remotely true. Remember this. Bookmark it."

🚨🚨🚨 @dbongino: "I promise you this. Look at me. Everybody zoom in. Focker, look at me... The hit on Kash Patel is going to make a lot of sense very soon. There's a reason the media and Democrats want him out NOW. Flag it." 🚩 pic.twitter.com/oizQlLtq0I — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) April 21, 2026

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Make no mistake about it, he’s not speculating. He’s someone who knows something, and we should believe him.

This is what the left does: they manufacture a narrative, find a publication to run with it, and then use it as the pretext for discovery-style records requests aimed at forcing Patel out.

Now, ask yourself why Democrats want to force him out so badly.

The Atlantic published a lie. Democrats pounced on it immediately. The entire response feels bizarrely coordinated. Now, Bongino is telling you point-blank that the left is doing this for a reason. It’s panic. And we’ll all understand why soon.

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