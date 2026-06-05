Watch: Leftists Are Crying Over Trump's Beautifully Restored Reflecting Pool

You just knew this day would come. President Donald Trump is really sprucing up the nation’s capital ahead of the country’s celebration of its 250th anniversary. One of the signature improvements has been the restored reflecting pool that sits between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

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As I noted on April 25, the very act of fixing this deteriorated site was universally attacked by the left, which is par for the course when it comes to leftist reaction to everything Trump does. Keep in mind, earlier reports indicated that traditional Washington had this project pegged at a cost of $300 million and years to complete. Trump got it done in months at a fraction of the cost – somewhere around $13 million when all is said and done.

Perhaps most significantly, the pool is stunningly beautiful. The navy blue that Trump chose as the base color for the pool’s sealant adds to the richness of the entire look of it. Knowing that the people who repaired the pool sealed all of the leaks and addressed infrastructure problems provides reassurance that, with some basic routine maintenance, this iconic landmark will shine for years to come.

The water is ON, the Reflecting Pool is reflecting, and D.C. is looking better than ever.



We are so back. THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/J3xE33XiA5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 4, 2026

In the process, Trump is making leftists cry. Not tears of joy: tears of regret that they have to admit they actually like it.

A Democrat in DC says she hates she’s forced to admit the Reflecting Pool now looks good.



“I thought it was a stupid idea to paint the Reflecting Pool, but it looks really good. It makes the reflection look extraordinarily prominent in a way it did not before, and I hate that.” pic.twitter.com/yVTHm4rHUh — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 5, 2026

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You may remember that when the project was first launched, leftists came up with every excuse in the book as to why it was a dumb idea. The blue color was a problem, with leftists turning to AI to come up with gaudy swimming pool blue renditions of the project, and then reacting negatively to their own fake imagery. They were still using their AI pics up until the water was turned on.

The reflecting pool no longer reflects, it absorbs thanks to Trump. pic.twitter.com/j20BNsy50F — James Tate (@JamesTate121) June 4, 2026

As the project proceeded and it appeared the final product might actually be tasteful, leftists then started to complain about the cost. That’s right: Something they were willing to spend $300 million on over a period of years under a Democrat administration now costs too much at $13 million over a couple of months.

@POTUS originally estimated the repair & painting of the Reflecting Pool would cost roughly $1.8 million. Federal contract records indicate that the Department of the Interior ultimately paid $13.1 million, putting the project nearly $11.3 million OVER THE INITIAL ESTIMATE. https://t.co/dirx70hRI2 — DC (@D_L_Hopper) June 5, 2026

The same leftists who want to give millions of illegals free housing, free food, free health insurance, thanks to you, the taxpayer, all of a sudden care about a project that wouldn’t be necessary if the Obama administration didn’t already screw it up. Barack Obama spent $34 million over a couple of years on this, and it was a mess in the end.

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🚨 NEVER FORGET: Obama spent $34 MILLION of your tax dollars renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.



No Media meltdowns.



It took 2 Years to complete.



Here were some of the reactions when it reopened 👇🏻

pic.twitter.com/2v9RjBaLsb — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) June 5, 2026

In a “feel-good Friday” Truth Social post, the president kind of punctuated the whole event in Trump style.

🚨 NOW: President Trump NUKES FROM ORBIT the Washington Post for lying about the Lincoln Reflecting Pool renovations



"The Great Reflecting Pool, that stretches between The Lincoln Memorial and The Washington Monument, just opened to “rave reviews” but, maliciously or not, some… pic.twitter.com/SWjYK5sUku — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 5, 2026

What’s the moral of this story? The left will never be happy about anything, but on the rare chance you catch them liking something that Trump did, it will most certainly bring them to tears.

Related: America’s Statues Are Making a Comeback, and It’s Anything but Symbolic

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