The ‘Most Secure Election in History’ Was a Lie, and Now We Have Proof

Before a single ballot was cast in the 2020 presidential election, America's top intelligence analysts had already concluded that foreign adversaries could compromise U.S. election systems — and officials buried that warning rather than let voters see it.

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A newly declassified National Intelligence Council memo, dated Jan. 15, 2020, assessed that ”US adversaries, including, at a minimum, Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, as well as non-state groups, have the capability to compromise US election infrastructure for the 2020 presidential election.”

The memo, which was obtained by Just the News, added, “Adversaries gaining access to US election-related systems could disrupt the voting process, steal sensitive data, or undermine confidence in the election results, but we do not know whether any of them have specific plans to manipulate election-related systems.”

The National Intelligence Council's (NIC) concerns were so extensive that officials personally briefed President Donald Trump at the White House in February 2020, according to photos obtained by Just the News showing top CIA, FBI and Homeland Security officials joining with NIC analysts to inform the president. But the American public was never fully alerted, even after evidence emerged that China had gained access to voter registration data in multiple states and had even sent fake driver's licenses to the United States in a bid to help Joe Biden win the election, officials said.

The public never heard a word of it, even as Democrats spent years claiming that the 2020 election was the most secure in years.

What makes this even worse is the apparent coordinated effort to sell the 2020 election as the most secure election in history. That narrative now appears to be part of a deliberate cover-up of the truth. Think about it: Despite the known vulnerabilities, in mid-November, the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council stated that the 2020 presidential election was “the most secure in American history.” That mantra has been echoed countless times by the media and the Democratic Party. It was ridiculous before this revelation, and it now looks deliberately deceptive.

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In fact, those risks were very real. China accessed voter registration systems in multiple states before the election, a fact that didn’t surface until last month. But officials knew. Yet there was a coordinated effort to gaslight the public about how secure the election really was.

"What is shocking is how uncontroversial some of these findings are to professionals—it is no secret that China and Iran compromise election equipment for a variety of intelligence purposes, nor was it controversial at the time that these systems had technical vulnerabilities," Christopher Porter, the National Intelligence Officer for Cyber, told Just the News. "Every agency concurred on these findings, but because it was seen as potentially aiding the President’s reelection campaign, there was an active effort to damage him politically by refusing to share the declassified report with the public."

None of this means that the election outcome was flipped with hacking, but it does show a rather bizarre, coordinated effort to push the narrative that the 2020 election was secure when it clearly wasn’t.

Here’s where it gets even crazier. According to Porter, Trump ordered the report declassified, but CIA leadership refused to allow it. After Trump’s reelection, officials couldn’t even find the record — it had been erased. “CIA went so far as to claim that the report had never been declassified,” Porter said. “Even the record of its declassification had been removed from the system.”

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Worse yet, when he raised concerns, agencies and the inspector general allegedly retaliated by cutting off his communication with Congress. A January 2021 review by the intelligence community’s analytic ombudsman found analysts downplayed China’s interference out of hostility toward Trump, even suppressing a summer 2020 FBI report that China was working to help Biden.

"I am so thankful for DNI Gabbard getting the truth of these matters out, which for years have been kept hidden from the public and even from President Trump," Porter said.

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