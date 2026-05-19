LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Georgia and Kentucky — Along With Alabama and Oregon

The road to the midterms continues this week, with Georgia and Kentucky in the spotlight. A handful of other states have primaries as well, but I want to focus on Georgia and Kentucky here.

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There are huge, consequential races in the Peach State that have garnered plenty of national attention. Of course, several Republicans are vying for the chance to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.). Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) is facing off against Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) and failed football coach Derek Dooley. Collins has led the vast majority of polls in the run-up to the primary, but Dooley surged a bit when Erick Erickson inexplicably endorsed him.

In the governor’s race, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R-Ga.) is vying against a slew of competitors, led by pretend-conservative businessman Rick Jackson, who keeps trying to portray himself as a Trumpian candidate even though President Donald Trump endorsed Jones. The rest of the GOP field includes Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Side note: I make no pretense of objectivity here. Can you tell?

Both parties have primaries for congressional seats and various statewide and local races, but some of the most important — and criminally overlooked — races are the state Supreme Court and appeals courts seats, which are nonpartisan. A bunch of far-left activists is running for those seats against genuinely fair jurists. I’m praying that voters will see through those ads that are circulating on local television and streaming throughout the state.

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Related: Georgia Republicans Have a Chance to Fix the Congressional Map, and Democrats Hate It Already

The Bluegrass State’s primaries feature equally pivotal races. With Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) retiring, all eyes are on his open Senate seat. WLWT lays out the candidates in this race:

On the Republican side, Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr has secured President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Barr has served as the U.S. representative of Kentucky’s sixth congressional district since 2013. That endorsement came on the same night that Nate Morris stepped out of the race and endorsed Barr, with Trump saying he offered Morris a role as an ambassador to his administration. Barr is joined in the Republican primary by Daniel Cameron, who ran for Kentucky governor in 2023 before losing to Andy Beshear in the November election. On the Democratic side, several candidates are vying to become the nominee, including Charles Booker, Amy McGrath, and Pamela Stevenson. Booker previously served in the Kentucky House of Representatives, while McGrath previously ran a high-profile campaign against McConnell in 2020. Dale Romans, a renowned thoroughbred horse trainer, is also running as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky.

Kentuckians will make their choice in state, local, and congressional elections as well. The one we’re watching the most closely is the race in the 4th congressional district, where Rep. Thomas Massie (“R”-Ky.) — who continues to live up to the second through fourth letters in his last name — has an uphill battle to hold his seat. He’s likely to cease being a thorn in the side of the GOP much longer.

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In addition to Georgia and Kentucky, primaries are taking place in Alabama, Oregon, and other states. You can keep up with the key races we're following with live results from our friends at Decision Desk HQ below. And as always, keep up with the latest in coverage here at PJ Media.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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