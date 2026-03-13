Georgia Republicans Shouldn’t Fall for Rick Jackson’s Trump Fraud

Earlier this week, I wrote about Rick Jackson, the billionaire who is the Johnny-come-lately candidate in Georgia’s GOP race for governor (see the Related link below). Jackson is trying to portray himself as the Trumpian guy in the race. Many of the streaming ads and the mailers he sends out every freaking day show him with President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

There’s one big problem with Jackson’s self-characterization. Trump has already endorsed a candidate in Georgia’s primary: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

If Jackson wants to portray himself as a conservative, he has a funny way of showing it. His company, which helps healthcare providers with staffing, has expressed its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. The company has also helped recruit doctors who support transgender treatments for prisoners, and, worse, has hired for Planned Parenthood.

Related: Rick Jackson’s Millions Can’t Buy a Conservative Record

Even as Jackson portrays himself as close to Trump, he and his companies and investment groups donated to Trump rivals in 2024. Fox News reports:

One of the top Republican contenders for governor in Georgia hyped that he would "be Trump's favorite governor" and is vying for President Donald Trump's endorsement, but his Federal Election Commission records reveal he financially backed multiple GOP rivals of Trump during the 2024 presidential race. … Jackson and his network of companies and investment groups have a history of donating funds to Trump's rivals, including during his 2024 presidential bid prior to him obtaining the Republican Party nomination, according to a Fox News Digital review of FEC filings. Jackson gave at least $150,000 to Nikki Haley and $100,000 to Vivek Ramaswamy, who were both running against Trump at the time.

Advertisement

To channel my inner pitchman: But wait. There’s more!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

Jackson donated to Liz Cheney — of all people — with the most curious timing possible. From Fox News:

Jackson has also donated across the last decade to other Trump rivals like former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., former Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and over $1 million in support of Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign against Trump, FEC filings show. Jackson also contributed funds against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., when she was fully on the MAGA train in 2020, and donated to Sen. Lindsay Graham's, R-S.C., 2016 presidential bid shortly after he dropped out and endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. The $2,700 donation to Cheney's leadership PAC, The Great Task, came weeks after she joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump after they said he incited the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"To be clear, President Trump endorsed Burt Jones for governor," a former senior Trump White House official said to Fox News. "Rick Jackson claiming he is Trump’s ‘favorite’ is downright dishonest."

"Never Trumper Rick Jackson bankrolled candidates running against President Trump and the America First agenda," said Kayla Lott, spokesperson for Jones’ campaign. "Now he’s lying to voters to try and cover it up. As the only Trump-endorsed candidate in this race, Lt. Governor Burt Jones will always stand up for Georgians and stand with our President. Not even Slick Rick can buy his way out of his own record."

Advertisement

.@RickJacksonGA says he'll be President Trump's "favorite," but not only did he back candidates running against Trump, he donated to Liz Cheney after she joined Democrats to impeach Trump. Slick Rick's past is catching up to him. #gapol pic.twitter.com/GnBNyEnJ7C — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) March 12, 2026

The Peach State deserves a governor who will fight for conservative values. Jackson says that he’s that man, but his actions are proving that he’s not. Georgians, don’t fall for Slick Rick’s lies.

Georgia Republicans deserve the truth, not a slick sales pitch dressed up as conservatism. At PJ Media VIP, we cut through the spin and tell it straight. Join us today and get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT.