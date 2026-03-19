The Morning Briefing: Perhaps the 'Squad' Progs Peaked Too Early

-Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Jorgetwzz was doing things with meatloaf and Fig Newtons that transformed the Hal Linden Devotion Society's monthly roundtables.

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One big reason that I am not a fan of attempts by Congressional Republicans to seek any kind of bipartisan compromise with the Democrats is that the Dems have moved so far left that anything they consider centrist is nowhere that sane, liberty-loving people want to go.

While the flying monkeys in the mainstream media love to write about nonexistent rifts in the Republican base, a real battle for the soul of the Democratic Party has been going on for the last seven years. The arrival of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Washington and the formation of her "Squad" began a tug-of-war between the old guard far left Dems and the youthful far, far left members of the party.

Almost immediately, AOC and the Squad began using up all of the oxygen in the room. What they lacked in brains and accomplishments, they made up for with incessant noise that the MSM hacks couldn't get enough of. The elders of the Democratic village were completely caught off guard by the young ultra-proggies, and it seemed as if they might get pushed to the background.

The once unchecked ascendance of the Democrats' radical left seems to be stalling out for the moment. This is from Rick:

Democrats across the country were watching the primaries in Illinois on Tuesday, trying to read the tea leaves to see what might happen in other federal contests. What happened was that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker impressively flexed his political muscle and brought several progressive candidates to victory, all of whom identified with the mainstream Democratic Party in Washington, D.C. Candidates who railed against Israel and were backed by radical groups like the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and Justice Democrats were buried in what may presage a backlash against the crazies within the Democratic Party. Democrats won't release the "autopsy" of their crushing defeat in 2024, largely because the document skewers the radicals who took over the Democratic Party at the beginning of this decade.

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This was, as my friend and HotAir colleague Ed Morrisey wrote, an "electoral wipeout of the hard Left" in Illinois. It came just a couple of weeks after leftmedia darling radical Jasmine Crockett suffered an ignominious Senate primary defeat to faux centrist James Talarico in Texas. If publicity alone won votes, Crockett would have won in a landslide.

In most discussions about the potential 2028 field for the Democratic presidential nomination, AOC is mentioned prominently. Even though she's not at the top of most polls, there are many people on the left who think she'll finish strong. The Democrats, however, are very good at mobilizing their power structure against candidates they would prefer not to win. If the money people and the old guard are trying to keep the prog kids in their places, the path to the nomination could get very bumpy for America's Dumbest Bartender.

The proggie youth are nothing if not predictable. Ed's post goes on to note that the Squad types are blaming — QUELLE SURPRISE! — the Jews for Tuesday's clock-cleaning. That kind of unwillingness to back away from incendiary messaging won't serve them well in political trench warfare with the party power players who have far more experience at getting in the mud.

As I wrote last month, Republicans will have hit the lottery if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the Democratic nominee in 2028. After the last couple of weeks, it looks like her star may not be burning so brightly by then.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

03/18/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: TIME

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New Media: Rachel Bade



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



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7:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Dinner with the Prime Minister of Japan

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