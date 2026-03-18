Greg Gutfeld Shreds Jessica Tarlov’s On-Air Meltdown Over the SAVE Act

The SAVE America Act cleared a big hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday, and while that doesn’t necessarily mean it will end up passing, Republicans are putting the pressure on the Democrats.

Advertisement

And the liberals in the media may legit be panicking.

Jessica Tarlov lost it on Fox News' The Five over the SAVE America Act, as her co-hosts shredded her hysterical take. The entire display proved once again that liberals like her just can't stand a bill that actually protects elections.

Remember, all the proposed law would do is require proof of citizenship for federal voter registration and a photo ID to vote — two simple, extremely popular ideas.

Tarlov, ready with her DNC talking points, ranted that the bill disenfranchises everybody under the sun. She claimed young folks, seniors, married women, and adoptees lack the right papers. "Based on what the SAVE Act actually says and what it would require, it would disenfranchise young people, old people, married people, adopted people, which makes no sense at all," she said. She even floated the idea of the government handing out $165 passports to everyone.

ICYMI: Trump Drops Bombshell Ultimatum on GOP Over the SAVE America Act

Greg Gutfeld jumped in with zero mercy. "Do you know somebody who doesn't have an ID? Tell me about it.” She responded by saying she was talking about passports, not ID, but Gutfeld pointed out that liberals for years have been pretending minorities can't get IDs, which obviously isn’t true, so they’re just pivoting to passports. It was brutal watching Gutfeld and even Dana Perino calling her out and mocking her, and I swear she looked near tears at one point.

Advertisement

Oh Jessica just stop already 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GJJTDQavW4 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) March 17, 2026

And the thing is, everything Tarlov claimed was wrong. She had the audacity to invoke what the bill “actually says,” yet clearly she’s never read it, because Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), the bill’s sponsor, has already debunked this nonsense and pointed out what is actually in the bill.

"When all else fails, if you don't have documentation establishing the information on your birth certificate or what would be in a passport or otherwise, the bill contains a provision requiring each state to allow an alternative mechanism by which someone can, by attestation, issue a sworn statement establishing the critical facts underlying their citizenship." No cost to voters. No legitimate voter left behind. "We took great pains to go out of our way to make sure that no American — no American — would be left in the dark. This will not cost them a dime. And no one will be excluded if they can't find their documentation."

Tarlov has never cracked open the bill and read it. She peddles the same tired lefty lines about Americans, particularly minorities, being helpless idiots who are too stupid to be able to get an ID.

Advertisement

In the end, Democrats are terrified. The SAVE America Act is popular. The core provisions have 80% support, and the bill itself 71%. There is no legitimate reason for this bill not to pass and get signed. Tarlov's freakout proves the left fears clean elections more than fraud. Gutfeld and crew exposed her perfectly.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today — your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!