If Israel Isn't an Ally, Then Who Is?

A rather disturbing poll came out the other day from NBC regarding Americans’ opinions of Israel. Apparently, our collective opinion of Israel has dropped dramatically in the last couple years. During that time, the approval/disapproval rate fell from 47/34 to 32/39.

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There are three groups that the poll tracked for these approval ratings: Democrats, independents, and Republicans. The poll finds that a large share of this drop in support comes from Democrats (from 34/35 to 13/57) and independents (from 40/22 to 21/48).

That’s to be expected. Democrats don’t want Israel to exist. Democrats don’t want the West to exist. Democrats are openly rooting for the mullahs, the terrorists, and the Comrade First Secretaries to win. Good for them. History will never record a more bitter, hateful, resentful group of malignant narcissists.

As for the “independents,” I chalk this up to their utter ignorance of world affairs coupled with the egoism that comes with declaring oneself a political “independent.” You could have a group of astrophysicists on one end arguing that the moon is comprised mainly of basalt and anorthosite, and you could have a group of Tucker fans on the other end arguing that the moon is really made of green cheese. In the middle, you’d have the “independents,” airily sniffing that they’re “above the fray,” that they “can’t be bought,” and that both the astrophysicists and the tinfoil Tuckheads are corrupt, beyond redemption, and not worth their support.

At that point, I have more respect (or, more accurately, less disrespect) for leftists than I do for “independents.” The rancid outhouse we politely refer to as “leftism” reeks, but at least leftists have the fortitude to pick a toilet and sit on it. “Independents” won’t even do that.

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That’s not indicative of independence. That’s indicative of moral cowardice. And if you’re in your corner, tapping your foot, arms crossed and nose up, waiting for us to come convince you to join us, don’t hold your breath. West good. Islamic terrorism bad. If you don’t get it, you don’t get it.

My real issue with this poll is the Republican numbers. Republican numbers show the least shift in support for Israel, but they did drop from 63/12 in 2023 to 54/18 today. My first surprise was that the amount of support was so low to begin with in 2023. And now it’s down to barely a majority of Republicans who think Israel is worthy of being our ally?

And if Israel is not our ally, then who is?

Is Britain our ally? The same Britain that denied us use of Diego Garcia last month? The same Britain that lets Muslim rape gangs target their own daughters but threatens American citizens with arrest for free speech?

Is NATO our ally? The same NATO that begged us to defend them against Russia when the latter invaded Ukraine, but that can’t even be bothered to protect their own assets in the Strait of Hormuz? The same NATO that can’t even be bothered to meet the minimum defense budget requirements per the terms of the treaty?

Are Qatar, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia our allies? The same allies that have been playing both sides of the “war on terror” since 9/11?

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Are Japan and South Korea our allies? The same allies that have benefitted immensely from our military protection since the Second World War but that have reciprocated almost nothing except the occasional Yankee-go-home protest?

Are Canada and Mexico our allies? The same allies that treat their friendship with us as something completely expendable? The same allies that send us drugs, gangs, and illegals and cry foul when we try to stop it?

Is Turkey our ally? The NATO member that is also practically a dictatorship and that has made no bones about decoupling from the West and joining the eternal jihad?

Is India our ally? Mozambique? French Guyana? The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal?

Not only is Israel one of our best allies; it’s one of our only allies. Other than Israel, we can count on Argentina, Hungary, El Salvador, and the Kurds. That’s pretty much it.

And Israel gets it. It gets the existential threat to the West of Islamic terrorism and supremacy. Very few other countries do. You can argue that Israel is on the front lines to a greater extent than we are, and you would be correct. But as goes Israel, so goes the West.

And while perhaps a few smaller, eastern European nations also understand the threat, Israel is the only one willing to put its military and counterintelligence to practical use to resist it. And, yes, 46% of Republicans have a negative view of Israel.

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Without insight into the hearts of every voter, it’s hard to draw conclusions. But the law of Occam’s Razor dictates that the most obvious answer is, unfortunately, the ugly specter of antisemitism. We would be willfully ignorant if we were to stick our heads in the sand and pretend that our side isn’t immune to it. The disparity in polling numbers simply means that someone can be both a vile anti-Semite and, at the same time, also appreciate the wisdom in striking Iran.

Antisemitism is as ignorant and destructive as any other senseless bigotry. In this case, it’s blinding some of us to who our true friends are. Indeed, it's blinding us to who are only friends are.

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