Another Leftist American City Votes to Destroy the Nuclear Family and Those Trad Wives

Another West Coast, Messed Coast™ city has voted to destroy the traditional Western family. And if, after reading this, you don't believe it, then you've failed the test of pattern recognition.

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The Washington state capital, Olympia's, city council voted recently to put a few more shovel-fulls of dirt on the grave of the traditional nuclear family in the name of equity.

To say it's not an effort to do so is a lie to yourself about the intentions of the left. And it pushes the idea that men with three or four wives, men living with teenage boys, and "non-normative," loving relationships are just like a family with the Western, Biblically-based trad home of a mom and dad.

This is the beginning of another trend to move the leftist goalposts. A new battleground. A new "fight" — and remember, "there is only the fight." It's a trend in which the left begins yet another attack on the Western way of life, family, God, and community to "fix" a problem where none or next-to-none existed. The only case of someone being Katie Hill-ed for being in a throuple was Katie Hill.

Washington's ground-breaking ordinance is compliments of an out-of-town organization from Oakland, Calif., the Organization for Polyamorous and Ethical Non-monogamy (OPEN). The Organization for Polyamorous and Ethical Non-monogamy claims that they're attempting to prevent discrimination against "polyamorous and other non‑monogamous relationships, multi‑partner and multi‑parent families, multigenerational households, single‑parent‑by‑choice, blended and chosen families, etc that they claim are only for "consenting adults" — humans, not animals. Yet.

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Sixteen is the age of consent in Washington.

It's all "ethical." See, it's in their name. The name serves to remind us that if we disagree, we're "unethical." Of course, this group is as ethical as Antifa is anti-fascist. But when it all goes south, and Daddy can marry his pack of wolves, and you, Mr. Landlord, will be compelled to rent to him, they'll remind us that they were never in favor of anyone marrying your Jack Russell terrier because they're "ethical."

This is all part of a leftist political and information operation.

Olympia followed Portland's lead, which followed Berkeley's lead, which followed Oakland's lead, which followed Cambridge, Mass.'s lead, to "protect" "loving" "polyamorous and other non‑monogamous relationships, multi‑partner and multi‑parent families, multigenerational households, single‑parent‑by‑choice, blended and chosen families," that have suffered housing and sex discrimination. What family living with "multigenerational" granny has been booted out recently, anyway?

And not wanting to rent to a guy with five wives and seven chai boys is a phobia of some kind. You should be sued by their free government lawyers.

Don't want to rent to some dude with four "sister wives," each with Only Fans accounts, in a family-friendly apartment complex? You're screwed.

In addition to wanting to disembowel the Western family, this is the left's way of reaching into the pockets of one of those evil, free-trading, capitalist property owners.

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It seems like only yesterday when the BLM Global Network Foundation scrubbed its "What We Believe" page after someone read it. It read, "We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another, especially our children."

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These are just a few reasons why the Democratic Socialists of America, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Anarchist "collective" organizations, and all the rest of the Marxist (commie) groups that use fists in their logos are thrilled with this further erosion of Western values. That's their whole reason for being.

An activist who lives in Seattle, which, together with Tacoma are the left's next target cities, told the New York Times:

'Right now, we’re just talking about a basic level of protection, having certain mechanisms in place so that if I’m discriminated against in employment or housing because of the way I choose to structure my home life, I have redress,' said Jessa Davis, a transgender activist and organizer in Seattle who lives in a nonromantic family structure with three other transgender women and two toddlers. 'It’s about the law catching up to where we are culturally.'”

Those poor toddlers.

Seattle's KOMO TV reported that the group's self-reported "research" finds that 60% of the "non monogamous individuals" with whom it interacted, "report experiencing stigma or discrimination on the basis of their family or relationship structure."

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If you think the recent trend of trad wives is ubiquitous, just wait until the Organization for Polyamorous and Ethical Non-monogamy activists hit the 'Gram, if they haven't already.

Interestingly, for those who value pattern recognition, the Olympia ordinance switcheroo was an extension of the city's "sanctuary laws," which recently covered L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.A. or LGBTQIA2S+ or LGBTQIAP+ to their list of people who live in these nuclear-free zones filled with illegal aliens.

One Olympia council member, Robert Vanderpool, told The Times that it's President Donald Trump, and not their own psychoses, animating the law change.

“We had folks come to say, ‘OK, you’ve become a sanctuary city, but what does that really mean," he mused to a reporter. "We heard from people in our L.G.T.B.Q. community who wanted more protection, including people living polyamorously.”

Question: If they were already living in peace polyamorously, then what's the problem?

That ain't it.

We find the real issue in the last paragraphs of the KOMO TV treatment of this story.

The spokesman for the Organization for Polyamorous and Ethical Non-monogamy, Brett Chamberlain, says he wants the behavior compelling this law change to be considered normal because the organization doesn't want anyone to discriminate against them by calling the cops.

"This can look like family rejection, social rejection, being denied promotion or even fired from a job, having Child Protective Services called, being denied medical care by a medical care provider, or stigmatized by a mental health care provider," he told KOMO. Instead, he says, "It's about love."

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He wants to make it illegal to be "stigmatized" by someone else — whatever that means.

He swears on a stack of Bibles that he doesn't want to change traditional Western family groupings.

"We're not out to turn everyone non-monogamous. We're not out to overturn the institution of marriage or abolish the family," he argued to the TV station. "We're really just trying to widen the scope of protections and recognize the myriad ways that people form family and relationships centered on connection, compassion, and ultimately, love," he concluded.

Laws always reflect value judgments. And in Olympia, as in Portland, Oakland, Berkeley, and soon in Seattle and Tacoma, they've made a doozy of a deal... with the devil.



