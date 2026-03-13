West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Demo-taurs Devour Billions, Demolish Trust

So much corruption exists here that you can't unsee it. All along the West Coast, Messed Coast™ the Demotaurs in power have devoured billions of dollars, all while demolishing citizens' trust. The Demotaurs' sanity is eaten away by hubris and greed.

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In mythology, the Minotaur was a being created from a bull sent by Poseidon for sacrifice. Minos kept the bull, however, and mated the beast with Pasiphae, creating a half-man, half-beast that ate the Athenian children for lunch and made their parents cry.

Demotaur was born of a curse in the Boss Tweed commemorative teachers' lounge in California, where he slaked his thirst on the blood of students who were sacrificed to achieve intricate, labyrinthine power over their tax-paying parents. Soon, he grew and wanted complete control of everything. No part of his victims' lives went untouched. Demotaur moved to Washington and did the same. Oregon was dessert.

Demotaur's greed and envy animates his "leadership." But soon, Theseus will arrive — perhaps millions of them— to slay the beast devouring theirs and their children's futures.

There's more than a thread of truth here. California, Washington, and Oregon are caught up in corruption the likes of which we've never seen before, and in this week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, I'll lay out the latest proof.

As I traveled yesterday along the West Coast, Messed Coast™, going through my notes on this week's column, it occurred to me that the level of greed and corruption had grown to mythical, Nigerian-prince-like levels. Demotaur was born.

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Let's get started.

SAVE the franchise

You will not find one of the Democrats who occupy the U.S. Senate seats on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ who will vote for the SAVE America Act requiring ID to vote and citizenship proof to register. Not one.

Washington State's Patty Murray spoke for all Demotaurs when asked by a reporter if she'd support it.

"Nope."

Reporter: "Now that the SAVE Act has officially passed the House, can we count on you to join in to support it in the Senate?"



Democrat Senator Patty Murray: "NOPE"



Reporter: "Why not?"



Murray: -Walks away-



Democrats want to CHEAT. That's why.pic.twitter.com/wtwS6215Du — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 12, 2026

Elon Musk put the Demotaur actions into perspective. He calls them traitors.

They are traitors to the people https://t.co/p04deMN3gX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2026

Keep Up: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Beta Mayor Skulks Off As San Fran 'Homeless' Attack His Security

Licensed to cheat

Demotaurs in Washington State just voted in an unconstitutional income tax (see WA Dems Pass 'Millionaire' Tax and Business Icon Says Hmmm, Florida Sure Looks Good Right Now). The government department that can't keep track of the identification of more than 700,000 voters' IDs, the Department of Licensing, is being sued for letting other people steal voter IDs and impersonate voters.

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Licensing is a notorious government outfit and is most synonymous with destroying documents, and it has fought the Department of Justice's request to see the books. The DOL has also hidden a data breach that allowed Washington State voters' information into the public domain for anyone or everyone to steal — such as the data of this woman, whose vote was stolen.

"I was just appalled that a state licensing agency could have such buffoonery, like, who is running the show that you guys would allow this?"



Not only did WA Department of Licensing know about a massive data breach for 6 years without telling anyone;

But now there are reports of… pic.twitter.com/gKH6npChMP — Future 42 (@future42org) March 13, 2026





California: Fraud? Hold my beer

Signature gatherers took the registrar of voters' info and had homeless and addicted people on the streets of San Francisco sign multiple initiative petitions in the names of other people who live in other parts of California.

I explain in this story, Watch This Shock Voter Fraud Video in California — Then Tell Your Senator to Pass the SAVE America Act, how this happens with the voting process all the time.

Why else do you think that California outlawed asking for voter ID and doesn't bother to signature match?

Ugh: Newsom Can't Answer the Mississippi School Question Because It Shows His Complete Failure as Governor

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The system is so obviously rife with fraud that even independent journalist Nick Shirley was stunned.

🚨 California is the breeding ground for voter fraud in America, as millions of people vote with no ID, month-long election processes, inaccurate voter rolls, dead people caught voting, even a dog successfully registered to vote, and voter verification is all based on your… pic.twitter.com/7nOIZe5x9D — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) February 16, 2026





California: Fraud? Hold my beer II

Just like the nation's provisional voters, California's L.A. County also owns the largest number of hospice and home health companies. That alone is not dispositive of fraud, but it does telegraph that SOMETHING'S GOING ON HERE!

BREAKING: 31% of all hospice and home health companies in the U.S. are registered in L.A. County, and they receive millions in taxpayer money.



So I went to the addresses listed in the Valley.



What I found: No clinics. No patients. No healthcare providers.



Just vacant offices. pic.twitter.com/E5jzEfQJhx — Christian Hartsock (@Chris_Hartsock) March 10, 2026

When Dr. Oz, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, found fraud on L.A.'s Van Nuys Avenue, Gov. Gavin Newsom called him, inexplicably, a "racist."

A few months ago Dr. Oz posted a video about the hospice fraud along Van Nuys Blvd. in Los Angeles.



Newsom filed a civil rights complaint against Oz for "baseless and racist" allegations.



CBS just uncovered that there are 137 hospice businesses along Van Nuys Blvd. and over… pic.twitter.com/Odm1bSU54B — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 11, 2026

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Another California goodbye

Yamaha's leaving after 50 years.

BLUE STATE EXODUS: A big loss for the California economy as Yamaha announces it’s pulling out of the Golden State after nearly 50 years and relocating its longtime Orange County headquarters to Georgia.



Yamaha says the change is part of "structural reforms" to boost profits, but… pic.twitter.com/V4ehC8vrz3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 10, 2026

Since Gavin Newsom's radical reign as governor began in 2019, an assortment of high-tech, founding Silicon Valley companies, retail outlets, and other companies have fled due to his and his party's greed.

They include:

McKesson

Chevron

In-N-Out Burger

Tesla

Charles Schwab

Oracle

Palantir

Toyota

X

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Realtor.com

SpaceX

And since California Democrats' embrace of the proposed "billionaire" wealth tax, $1 trillion in capital has fled from the once-Golden State.





Me too, says Washington

There's some red-hot Demotaur activity going on along the West Coast, Messed Coast™, so much so that even the founder of the modern Starbucks, Howard Schultz, announced he was taking his wife and fortune to Florida. Here's more on this theme:





Shh… don't tell anybody

As they passed the unconstitutional income tax, Washington State Demotaurs crammed down a measure placing drug houses in neighborhoods without any redress by people who might object.

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Washington Demotaurs refused to allow three independent reporters, all of whom are or were part of mainstream media, to have access to the state capitol to talk to lawmakers.

Not to be outdone, Oregon Dems are now trying to change the open meetings law so they can hold secret meetings.

So, to sum up: Change the rules, run out society's leaders, bleed taxpayers dry, make them miserable and vulnerable to more violence, and then tell them and the people who tell their stories to shut up.

You probably think I'm crazy for compiling all of these disparate stories into one column every week. I hope not, but I hold out the possibility.

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