West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Demo-taurs Devour Billions, Demolish Trust

Victoria Taft | 1:41 PM on March 13, 2026
Victoria Taft/Grok AI

So much corruption exists here that you can't unsee it. All along the West Coast, Messed Coast™ the Demotaurs in power have devoured billions of dollars, all while demolishing citizens' trust. The Demotaurs' sanity is eaten away by hubris and greed.

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In mythology, the Minotaur was a being created from a bull sent by Poseidon for sacrifice. Minos kept the bull, however, and mated the beast with Pasiphae, creating a half-man, half-beast that ate the Athenian children for lunch and made their parents cry.

Demotaur was born of a curse in the Boss Tweed commemorative teachers' lounge in California, where he slaked his thirst on the blood of students who were sacrificed to achieve intricate, labyrinthine power over their tax-paying parents. Soon, he grew and wanted complete control of everything. No part of his victims' lives went untouched. Demotaur moved to Washington and did the same. Oregon was dessert. 

Demotaur's greed and envy animates his "leadership." But soon, Theseus will arrive — perhaps millions of them— to slay the beast devouring theirs and their children's futures. 

There's more than a thread of truth here. California, Washington, and Oregon are caught up in corruption the likes of which we've never seen before, and in this week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, I'll lay out the latest proof. 

As I traveled yesterday along the West Coast, Messed Coast™, going through my notes on this week's column, it occurred to me that the level of greed and corruption had grown to mythical, Nigerian-prince-like levels. Demotaur was born. 

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Let's get started. 

SAVE the franchise

You will not find one of the Democrats who occupy the U.S. Senate seats on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ who will vote for the SAVE America Act requiring ID to vote and citizenship proof to register. Not one. 

Washington State's Patty Murray spoke for all Demotaurs when asked by a reporter if she'd support it. 

"Nope."

Elon Musk put the Demotaur actions into perspective. He calls them traitors.

Keep Up: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Beta Mayor Skulks Off As San Fran 'Homeless' Attack His Security

Licensed to cheat

Demotaurs in Washington State just voted in an unconstitutional income tax (see WA Dems Pass 'Millionaire' Tax and Business Icon Says Hmmm, Florida Sure Looks Good Right Now). The government department that can't keep track of the identification of more than 700,000 voters' IDs, the Department of Licensing, is being sued for letting other people steal voter IDs and impersonate voters. 

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Licensing is a notorious government outfit and is most synonymous with destroying documents, and it has fought the Department of Justice's request to see the books. The DOL has also hidden a data breach that allowed Washington State voters' information into the public domain for anyone or everyone to steal — such as the data of this woman, whose vote was stolen. 


California: Fraud? Hold my beer

Signature gatherers took the registrar of voters' info and had homeless and addicted people on the streets of San Francisco sign multiple initiative petitions in the names of other people who live in other parts of California. 

I explain in this story, Watch This Shock Voter Fraud Video in California — Then Tell Your Senator to Pass the SAVE America Act, how this happens with the voting process all the time.

Why else do you think that California outlawed asking for voter ID and doesn't bother to signature match? 

Ugh: Newsom Can't Answer the Mississippi School Question Because It Shows His Complete Failure as Governor

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The system is so obviously rife with fraud that even independent journalist Nick Shirley was stunned.


California: Fraud? Hold my beer II

Just like the nation's provisional voters, California's L.A. County also owns the largest number of hospice and home health companies. That alone is not dispositive of fraud, but it does telegraph that SOMETHING'S GOING ON HERE! 

When Dr. Oz, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, found fraud on L.A.'s Van Nuys Avenue, Gov. Gavin Newsom called him, inexplicably, a "racist." 

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Another California goodbye

Yamaha's leaving after 50 years.  

Since Gavin Newsom's radical reign as governor began in 2019, an assortment of high-tech, founding Silicon Valley companies, retail outlets, and other companies have fled due to his and his party's greed.

They include: 

  • McKesson
  • Chevron
  • In-N-Out Burger
  • Tesla
  • Charles Schwab
  • Oracle
  • Palantir
  • Toyota
  • X
  • Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
  • Realtor.com
  • SpaceX

And since California Democrats' embrace of the proposed "billionaire" wealth tax, $1 trillion in capital has fled from the once-Golden State. 


Me too, says Washington

There's some red-hot Demotaur activity going on along the West Coast, Messed Coast™, so much so that even the founder of the modern Starbucks, Howard Schultz, announced he was taking his wife and fortune to Florida. Here's more on this theme:


Shh… don't tell anybody

As they passed the unconstitutional income tax, Washington State Demotaurs crammed down a measure placing drug houses in neighborhoods without any redress by people who might object. 

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Washington Demotaurs refused to allow three independent reporters, all of whom are or were part of mainstream media, to have access to the state capitol to talk to lawmakers. 

Not to be outdone, Oregon Dems are now trying to change the open meetings law so they can hold secret meetings.

So, to sum up: Change the rules, run out society's leaders, bleed taxpayers dry, make them miserable and vulnerable to more violence, and then tell them and the people who tell their stories to shut up.

You probably think I'm crazy for compiling all of these disparate stories into one column every week. I hope not, but I hold out the possibility. 

But you can enjoy my long missives ad-free every week if you become a VIP Member. Got a comment? Great! We love to read them, but access is reserved for VIP Members.

Get exclusive content and support independent journalism with 60% off a PJ Media VIP membership. Use promo code FIGHT and join today! 

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the “Adult in the Room Podcast.[email protected]

Read more by Victoria Taft

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY OREGON VOTER ID WASHINGTON

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