West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Beta Mayor Skulks Off As San Fran 'Homeless' Attack His Security

You know there's a bad end coming when the story starts: Once upon a time in the Tenderloin.

Welcome to your weekly West Coast, Messed Coast report, where this week the San Francisco Beta Mayor's security team was jumped by the peaceful cracked-out homeless men. We discover it's yet another day that ends in a y when Gavin Newsom is caught lying again. Oregon's governor will do anything rather than allow the people to put her gas tax up to a vote. Starbucks' HQ says goodbye to Seattle. And lefties Seattle locals have discovered why so many people are moving out of town. Wait for it.

Beta mayor skulks

After all this, do you suppose the Mayor of San Francisco will finally get around to doing something about the hot-and-cold-running hobos on the streets of the Tenderloin? Hint: watch the video for your answer.

This week, Mayor Daniel Lurie's chauffeured car was attacked Thursday evening by a gang of "homeless" thugs. The group forced Lurie and his San Francisco Police plainclothes security contingent to stop.

After a minute, Lurie himself and one of his security officers got out of the car to ask the thugs, one of whom was wearing Teddy Bear pjs, to please move so they could get going.

The mayor does an Irish goodbye while his security officer is thrown to the ground.

Wow.

Mere feet from San Francisco’s mayor Daniel Lurie, several men block the mayor’s SUV, one body-slams the security detail. Mayor unhurt but just might be the wake-up call he needs to see with his own eyes the city he leads isn’t as safe he says it is.



pic.twitter.com/5qV4xdjtwD — Richie Greenberg (@greenbergnation) March 6, 2026

After promising they would back off, the Teddy Bear pajamas-wearing hobo jumped one of Lurie's cops and slammed the officer's head on the asphalt.

The man who attacked Mayor Lurie’s security SUV in the Tenderloin was wearing teddy bear pajama pants. pic.twitter.com/hJGn9pIx5m — 💥Susan Dyer Reynolds🗞️ (@SusanDReynolds) March 6, 2026

Ouch.

Gosh, if only there were someone around to keep the homeless, drug-addicted thugs in line ...

A reminder: Lurie was the founder of a homeless non-profit before he became mayor.

Take over

Democrats passed a bill in the wee hours of Friday morning to take over all Washington State sheriff's offices, putting the independent law enforcers under the thumb of Seattle leftists and their appointed accountability boards.

That's right, voters get a say, but they can have their choice overturned by the woke board.

It's nothing short of tyranny.

The Sheriff elected by the people should answer to the people — not to a board of gubernatorial appointees. Yet that is exactly what would happen under SB 5974, which would give an unelected board the power to decertify a duly elected county sheriff.



Sheriffs swear an oath to… pic.twitter.com/V0NfqX6dDQ — WA Senate Republicans (@WashingtonSRC) March 6, 2026

Nice words, but unless somebody bankrolls an initiative petition or lawsuit, Bob Ferguson will sign this takeover into law.

Reminder: Sheriffs grant concealed carry permits.

Grandé vanilla stupiado, please

Seattle leaders pretend to be mystified over Starbucks' decision to expand its corporate offices, not in Washington but in Tennessee.

The ubiquitous coffee company, founded on Western Avenue in Seattle in 1971 and then moving a couple of years later to the famous Pike Place Market, plans to keep its headquarters in Washington, but all other corporate offices will be moved to Tennessee.

In case City Hall misses the nuance, the gigantic coffee concern is offering relocation for its employees. Radio colleague Jason Rantz reported in February that the Seattle Times is now gunning for the corporation again, this time for its CEO "making more than a barista." This means, besides getting its windows broken every Antifa riot season, they're setting up the Mao Mayor, Katie Wilson, to begin a Mamdani-like anti-corporate pressure campaign.

Tennessee has no income tax. Washington State Democrats have spent the entire legislative session attempting to pass an income tax.

They're getting out now.

We see a re-domiciling in Starbucks future.

Drunk Spending: A Drunk Washington State Lawmaker at a Budget Meeting Says It All

Make it two stupiados, garçon

Oregon's unfortunately-named governor, Tina Kotek, is not only fighting for her political life, due to the state's largest unions choosing not to endorse her re-election campaign, but also for her series of naked attempts to keep voters from slamming her unneeded transportation tax.

Kotek first held off signing her gargantuan transportation and gas tax increase to block efforts to refer it to the ballot.

When petitioners got an initiative on the ballot in record time to qualify for the November ballot, Kotek tried to claw back the bill.

Then she tried to move the initiative from the important November ballot to the May primary, which has much lower voter participation. When she was outed in her naked attempts to freeze out voters, the legislative Democrats passed Senate Bill 1599-A, which does the same thing.

And now the voters are taking her to court. There are only eight days left to get arguments in the voters' pamphlet in time. Just as she'd planned.

Here are some of the petitioner's arguments in court:

If implemented, Senate Bill 1599A will materially impair or has already foreclosed:

a. Free speech and participation in the voters’ pamphlet;

b. Meaningful public debate regarding a measure of statewide policy importance that will have an impact of people’s everyday cost of living in the form of increased transportation fuel taxes and payroll taxes on worker;

c. Judicial review necessary for neutral and impartial elections within constitutionally meaningful timeframes; and

d. The orderly placement of the measure before voters.”

His lips are moving

During President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, he spoke about Marcus Coleman and his daughter, Dalilah. The five-year-old girl suffered a traumatic brain injury and was unable to walk after an illegal alien with a commercial truck driving license slammed into their family car in California's Mojave Desert.

A tragedy that never should have happened. A little girl’s life forever changed after a crash caused by an illegal alien truck driver in California.



"Even outside news agencies didn't want to pick this up... this could happen anywhere."



THIS IS OUR WHY. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jiJPagIbPj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 28, 2026

Advertisement

Coleman says days later, he called Gavin Newsom's office and left a message. We'll bet it was a barn burner.

Newsom said there was no record of the call, suggesting that the father was making it up.

The Daily Caller News Foundation found the message in the state capitol call logs and wrote:

The California father called Newsom’s office on June 25, 2024 — five days after the crash — at around 2:00pm and remained on the phone for roughly five minutes, according to call logs reviewed by the DCNF. Marcus, who dialed the same number Newsom currently encourages the public to use when attempting outreach, had hoped Newsom’s office would look into his daughter’s case and provide assistance.

Ouch: Gavin Newsom's Troll of Donald Trump Spectacularly Boomerangs and Hits Him in the Nads



And suddenly, West Coast, Messed Coast™ governors are concerned about gas prices

The Democrats in charge of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ government cartel are now suddenly concerned about the gas price increase due to the Iran attack and the current problems with sending oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump is moving to get that issue resolved, obviously, but the hypocrisy by these thieves is on display. This infographic on the interwebs points out that gas prices are so high in California, Oregon, and Washington because of taxes.

When your liberal friend complains that Washington gas prices are high because of Trump and Iran, send them this and ask who they voted for in state elections. pic.twitter.com/JcVYwXQ1hD — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) March 5, 2026

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Along the Columbia River with some "swampy Doug" firs.

You probably think I'm crazy for compiling all of these disparate stories into one column every week. I hope not, but I hold out the possibility.

