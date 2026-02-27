West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Members List of Secretive 'Bohemian Grove' Men's Club Is Leaked

Your humble columnist didn't have the leak of the roster for the 'Bohemian Grove' secret society on her radar, yet here we are. While we await the denials to come pouring in, allow me to officially welcome you to this week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ column that brings you the titillating outrages, wokeness, and weirdness of California, Oregon, and Washington.

Advertisement

There's plenty to discuss, so let's get to it!

Fig Leak

The dearly departed Jimmy Buffet, Paul Pelosi, Clint Eastwood, Eric Schmidt, Charles Koch, Edwin Meese III, Henry Kissinger, comedian Conan O'Brien, wealth advisors, and more than 2,000 other attendees were on the 2023 roster of the Bohemian Grove, the secretive and exclusively male yearly camping confab held in old-growth groves near the Sonoma County wine country.

For years, reporters have attempted to get their hands on the roster touting some of the most powerful and well-connected men in the country. Provacateur and seer Alex Jones hiked into the Monte Rio confab in 2000 and captured the secretive Cremation of Care ritual on video. The Jones video is basically shadow-banned on YouTube (something I know about personally, which I write about below), so use the link I provided.

People have kayaked down the Russian River to get a peek at the proceedings. A People Magazine reporter infiltrated one year, only to have his boss, who was a member, spike the story.

Independent reporter Dan Boguslaw spilled the list on his Substack column, where you can download your own copy. The San Francisco Standard reported how he got his hands on it, and that is a tale unto itself. Here's an excerpt.

“I went to this person’s office for a week straight,” Boguslaw said. He had driven to the Bay Area from Massachusetts after getting his hands on a 2017 attendance list, he said, and stayed in a Tenderloin single-room-occupancy hotel while he hounded the local member. Weeks passed, and he found longer-term lodging in West Oakland. One night, while he was drinking at Eli’s Mile High Club, a courier appeared with two manila envelopes. Inside was the 2023 camp membership list. This does not necessarily represent the full membership to the club, which meets at a building in San Francisco.

Advertisement

An SRO in the Tenderloin? An Oakland motel? Eli's Mile High Club bar? That guy should get combat pay.

And, no, Gavin Newsom was not on the list. He was too busy ruining California.

Speaking of which

I'd love to say that it must be difficult for California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton's CAL DOGE to find all the Waste, Fraud, and Abuse™ politicians keep saying they're looking for, but, sadly, it's easier than they expected.

Last week, I reported in West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Pot Tax Was Supposed to Help Kids, but Look Where It's Going Instead about the proceeds going to Democrat voter turnout and activism. This week's findings are also beyond mind-blowing.

CAL DOGE discovered that nearly a billion dollars was stolen from the California Solar Program and sent instead to fund Democrat voter turnout and "activism."

Standing in front of the building housing Grid Alternatives, Hilton said that since 2015, when the legislature passed the solar panel program, only $72 million has been spent on actual solar panels out of nearly a billion dollars spent.

“Nine hundred and twenty-eight million dollars have been stolen. Your money,” Hilton said. “Do you know where it’s gone? Voter registration by leftist groups supporting the Democratic Party. It is an absolute scandal."

The New York Post reported, "Under SOMAH’s structure, GRID Alternatives is a non-profit that serves as a key program administrator on the team, while the California Environmental Justice Alliance (CEJA) is promoted as a long-standing partner and community-based coordinating entity for outreach that gets paid by GRID’s team as a subcontractor." How tidy and enriching.

Advertisement

"CEJA’s related entity, CEJA Action, is a 501(c)(4) political organization that explicitly seeks to build political power and operates as a project of Tides Advocacy, according to CAL DOGE," the Post reported.

It sounds like the type of corruption Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom are pulling, as I reported in Rinse, Repeat: Investigation Finds Taxpayers to Gavin to CHIRLA to Newsom.

Steve Hilton leads

Steve Hilton is busting his ass not only running for governor, but solving problems. Besides founding CAL DOGE, this month, Hilton named the leader of his effort to stop sex trafficking.

CALIFORNIA POLL - Governor (top two advance)



🟥 Steve Hilton: 14%

🟦 Katie Porter: 13%

🟥 Chad Bianco: 12%

🟦 Eric Swalwell: 11%

🟦 Tom Steyer: 10%

🟦 Xavier Becerra: 5%

🟦 A. Villaraigosa: 5%

🟦 Betty Yee: 5%

🟦 Matt Mahan: 3%

🟦 T. Thurmond: 1%

🟩 Butch Ware: 2%



PPIC (A) |… pic.twitter.com/gLkzLMG2JE — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 26, 2026

Pervert Politics

Who's more perverted, the actual pervert or the people who vote for him?

PJ Media's Catherine Salgado writes about this wild political race in Livin' in a Pervert's Paradise: Registered Sex Offender Runs for Office in California

This explains everything

A West Seattle lawmaker admits to being drunk on the job during an appropriations committee meeting recently and has apologized.

Washington House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon was discussing the budget with his woke colleagues when it looked as if he might fall asleep in mid-sentence of the hearing.

pic.twitter.com/WcdxZnPGui — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) February 26, 2026

Advertisement

Don't act like they never told yah

The Washington Policy Center reports that a trove of emails starting in 2018 revealed the road map Democrats have had all along for the implementation of an income tax. The lack of an income tax is the one reason Oregon and California retirees go to the Evergreen State. Once moved in, they receive a huge boost in "pay."

The emails outline the fake promises Democrats were to make to taxpayers, including the ways in which they would raise the capital gains tax in exchange for a reduction in property taxes. That has never happened.

Eventually, the tax chicanery would lead to the income tax that they would call a "millionaire" tax, which would eventually turn into a tax on all Washingtonians.

And a pox on Washington Democrat "houses" as well.

If the tax passes, it would have a direct bearing on the plans for the NBA to expand into Washington and would likely be a disincentive for the NFL's Seahawks to stay in Washington (notwithstanding promises to stay — as any Sonics fan can tell you).





Confirmed: Inmates are running Portland asylum

The only thing I'm shocked about regarding this story is that the KATU news crew was surprised that there are so many violent, mentally ill, "homeless," drug addicted hobos on the street.

Portland, Ore. — A KATU news crew walked around downtown to see how things had improved and was immediately threatened with violence. pic.twitter.com/hVpY90KLz6 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 27, 2026

Assisted suicide

In a related story, the downtown Portland CVS shuttered its doors this week. One woman noted that everything was locked down in the store, but there were still widespread thefts.

Advertisement

BREAKING: CVS closing a Portland, OR location as dozens of businesses leave the area in droves due to crime



Residents say they aren’t surprised because they know crime is out of control.



You get what you vote for… pic.twitter.com/vUZvv8qVIx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2026

Portland is dying from assisted suicide.

Portland insanity: Hey Pam Bondi, Stop What You're Doing and Watch This Terror Warning From Anti-ICE Antifa Terrorist





They haven't ruined everything — yet

You probably think I'm crazy for compiling all of these disparate stories into one column every week. I hope not, but I hold out the possibility.

But you can enjoy my long missives ad-free every week if you become a VIP Member. Got a comment? Great! We love to read them, but they're reserved only for VIP Members.

Join the club! We're offering a 60% off the regular VIP price right now!

Get exclusive content and support independent journalism with 60% off a PJ Media VIP membership. Use promo code FIGHT and join today!