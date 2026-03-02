Gavin Newsom's Troll of Donald Trump Spectacularly Boomerangs and Hits Him in the Nads

If Gavin Newsom is going to try to flex on Donald Trump, he'd better be wearing a cup. Over the weekend, Newsom's attempt to one-up the president boomeranged so badly it came back to hit him in the nads. Oof.

Advertisement

The comeuppance is over an issue that I've referred to now and against in my weekly West Coast, Messed Coast™ reports, and in a VIP story I wrote the other day about a drunk politician. And, no, Newsom wasn't the "drunk politician" to whom I referred. Not this time, anyway.

In the piece, I mused about how this one issue in particular disqualifies Gavin Newsom from the presidency.

I wrote:

[Washington State's gas] prices rival California's, a state so riven with corrupt and wrongheaded energy policies that the energy security of the "fourth largest economy in the world," as Gavin Newsom keeps telling us, has forced the state to import a ridiculously large amount of more expensive oil to make up for all the oil refineries Newsom forced out of his state. Reminder: His state is filled with U.S. military bases, so we know what a "great" commander-in-chief he'd be. Dipstick. How does the governor of the "fourth largest economy in the world," who wants to be president, allow that security lapse to happen? Rhetorical question. We are all told that he "can't read," so it must explain his incompetence. I wrote about it in this story: Gavin Newsom Wants You to Know It's Not His Fault That He Doesn't Know What He's Doing.

Advertisement

On Saturday, within hours of the U.S. and Israel hitting Iran, Newsom or his social media tweeters, who presumably can read, wrote:

Average gas prices in California have stayed below $5 for nearly two years. Trump’s new war is already rattling markets. We’re watching this space. Closely.

Well, how nice for them to pretend to care about energy prices in the rolling brownout capital of the country. That, the timing of the post, and bragging about $5.00/gallon gas prices probably came off as a ridiculously bad look to the rest of the country, but one of the governor's most vulnerable policy positions was laid bare. And Newsom was spanked.

Oy: 'Great' Time to Defund the Department of Homeland Security, Democrats. Feel Stupid Yet?

That swat came thanks to the U.S. Oil & Gas Association. The organization put more muscle and tissue into my characterization of this intentional security lapse on Gavin Newsom's part.

Time to school the Pajama Boy who runs this account for the Gov - because this isn't the flex on Trump he thinks it is....



California imports 63% of is crude from foreign countries - despite sitting on at least 1.7 billion barrels of proven reserves.



According to the… https://t.co/G1azkrBPtp — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) March 1, 2026

Advertisement

The organization schooled the "Pajama Boy who runs" Newsom's X account about why gas and energy prices are so high in California. They're a choice, due to Newsom's frivolous global warming choices that are killing California's oil and gas industry. Indeed, Newsom has chased out so many oil and gas companies and refineries that he must now import 63% of California's crude oil to keep the energy status quo and perhaps hold off a rebellion.

The organization posted this message:

Time to school the Pajama Boy who runs this account for the Gov - because this isn't the flex on Trump he thinks it is.... California imports 63% of is crude from foreign countries - despite sitting on at least 1.7 billion barrels of proven reserves. According to the California Energy Commission here is the typical break down of where that foreign-sourced crude supplied to California refineries comes from: Iraq: ~21% Brazil: ~20% Guyana: ~16%. Ecuador: ~14%. Colombia: ~6% Canada: ~4% Mexico: ~4% United Arab Emirates (UAE): ~2%. Others like Saudi Arabia will total the rest of the 100% foreign share. The only state worried about rattling foreign markets is California because you have let yourselves become dependent on foreign supplies. You've done this to yourselves.

Advertisement

Iraq, UAE, and Brazil? Those places are far away. One wonders how much more CO2 is emitted to accommodate Gov. Newsom's attempt to get to net zero in energy consumption than pumping home-grown oil. Did Newsom learn nothing from family friend J. Paul Getty?

The California Climate Commitment and its Solar Program are using billions of dollars to ... do what? Raise prices. Newsom promised in 2022 that he would "Reduce state oil consumption by 91%."

In the case of the solar panel program, gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton's CAL DOGE program revealed that most of the billions were spent to sustain left-wing groups without providing many solar panels.

The next time Gavin Newsom even thinks of trying to frame Trump for California's self-inflicted high energy prices, he might want to readjust his new cup.

Got a comment? Great! We love to read them, but they're reserved only for VIP Members.

So please join the club! We're offering a 60% off the regular VIP price right now!

Get exclusive content and support independent journalism with 60% off a PJ Media VIP membership. Use promo code FIGHT and join today!