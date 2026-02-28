'Great' Time to Defund the Department of Homeland Security, Democrats. Feel Stupid Yet?

Democrats were outraged that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents wore masks while arresting illegal alien criminals inside the U.S. and, as a result, slashed the budget for the entire Department of Homeland Security. This government shutdown continues today, even as threats against the United States grow. It persists as Democrats’ President Autopen’s open-border policies allowed all manner of jihadists, weirdos, pedophiles, and even innocent child slaves to vanish within what are now hardened U.S. borders.

And now, the attack on Iran has intensified the risk of an attack on America's homeland.

Let's take a moment to appreciate this irony even as we behold Democrats' stupidity.

First, under the Big Beautiful Bill, ICE and the U.S. Border Patrol are still funded. They are, in essence, "shutdown proof." President Trump's Secret Service is still on task and keeping watch for Iranian assassins, one of whom was recently sent away to federal prison when he tried to shoot President Trump at one of his golf courses.

Ironically for Democrats, however, the people who screen airplanes for jihadist bombs and check identification — there’s that word again — at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and, in a twist of irony, the office where Americans can file complaints about civil rights concerns involving DHS agents, are all shut down. One of the DHS civil rights offices is located in “Antifastan” — near the anti-ICE activists in Seattle.

I mean, you can't make this up.

Let's hope there's not an attack on our shores because those Democrat dilweeds shut down the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) too.

It's beyond counterintuitive; it's idiotic.

You can imagine the strategy session they had before they shut things down:

Hey, you guys. I have a great idea. Let's defund DHS and tell everyone we're defunding the guys we're really mad at. We won't open the government back up until ICE is forced to take off their masks! That'll show 'em. 🎶THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE! 🎶 We'll win the midterms with our bold and brave move!

We know that Democrats like to say — but don't believe — that Trump and his appointed officials are boogeymen, but it seems prudent to listen to one of them. Joe Kent, the former Green Beret, CIA operative, and two-time Washington state congressional candidate who works for Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence at the National Counterterrorism Center, delivered the bad news for anti-American Democrats back in December. President Autopen let 18,000 known terrorists into the country.

The terrorist threat posed by Biden’s failed open borders is real and persistent.



Americans should know this: President Trump is using every counterterrorism capability we have to hunt narcoterrorists, dismantle criminal gangs and cartels, and restore safety across our nation. https://t.co/lbflUbXkxU — NCTC Director Joe Kent (@NCTCKent) December 11, 2025

On February 28, 2026, the day of the attack on Iran, he added to his December message: Stay frosty.

As the Iran conflict continues to unfold, @ODNIGov’s National Counterterrorism Center is engaged and operating at full capacity, 24/7. We are tracking developments in real time, assessing any potential risks to the homeland, identifying emerging threats, and providing timely, actionable intelligence to the White House, law enforcement, and interagency partners to detect and prevent attacks against the American people. Alongside those same partners, NCTC is acutely aware and relentlessly focused on flagging and eliminating the persistent threat to our homeland posed by thousands of individuals with terrorist ties who poured into our nation unchecked during four years of open borders under Biden. Constant vigilance is a must. Stay aware of your surroundings, and if you see something suspicious, report it immediately to local law enforcement. Every one of us has a role to play in keeping this nation secure.

Meet one of the recently departed ayatollah’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard members who was hiding in Minneapolis. Of course he was.

A criminal illegal alien from Iran, convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in Minneapolis, where he was sentenced to 15 months in prison. He is a former member of off the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with admitted connections to Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/4bvhVxYa2D — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 19, 2026

Then there's these two Iranian guys illegally in the U.S. We wonder why they were here.

Farshad Ghiassi, a criminal illegal alien from Iran, convicted for unlawful transport of firearms in Indianapolis, Indiana. pic.twitter.com/e6zPYcsFVq — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 28, 2026

Want more irony? Democrats did this to score points with their base over mask-wearing ICE agents and, by cutting off DHS funding, now hand an advantage to mask-wearing terrorists.

Was that irony or a plan? Tell us in our VIP comments section.

