Woke Judge Orders Violent MS-13 Illegal Alien Released

Activist judges are a constant plague upon the United States, as they persist in demanding that elected officials ignore the law and their constituents’ desires to protect criminals and promote the most radical leftist ideology instead.

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The illegal alien in this case is not only present in the United States in violation of our laws, but he is also a member of a gang the Trump administration has rightly labeled a terrorist organization. But, as DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated, “This activist, Obama-appointed judge RELEASED Carlos Antonio Flores-Miguel, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, from ICE custody.”

The judge is reportedly U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson.

If a judicial order is in conflict with the law, which one should the Trump administration follow? The law. Hopefully, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) tells the Obama-appointed judge that it is incompatible with our law and the duties of their positions to release a terrorist illegal alien.

In fact, Bis seemed to indicate that possibility in her statement. “This gang member was previously RELEASED by the Biden Administration in 2022. Releasing violent criminals is inexcusably reckless, and now this criminal will be able to perpetrate more crimes against innocent Americans,” she said. “President Trump is enforcing the law and arresting illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country. We are applying the law as written. If an immigration judge finds an illegal alien has no right to be in this country, we are going to remove them. Period.”

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It is amazing how controversial that is now, as the Democrats are fanatically dedicated to exploiting illegal immigrants for cheap labor and illicit votes, while activist judges happily help them do so. The Democrats continue to enforce a partial shutdown of the government over funding for immigration officers.

Flores-Miguel is a member of La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, which Donald Trump officially classified in January 2025 as a foreign terrorist organization, which means that it is doubly outrageous for any judge to order him released.

A March 17 DHS press release about Flores-Miguel stated:

On January 20, 2026, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Flores-Miguel. During the arrest, he violently resisted by punching and kicking ICE law enforcement officers. He even grabbed the gun holster of an ICE officer. ICE took him into custody in [Minneapolis,] Minnesota. Earlier this month, a judge ordered his release from ICE custody. His criminal history in the U.S. includes rape, resisting an officer, and illegal re-entry. He was arrested in El Salvador for robbery.

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Yet a different judge already issued him a final order of removal to any country but El Salvador (which seems to be protecting him from the consequences of his crime in that country, but our main priority is getting him out of ours). Fortunately, there are nations that allow us to do third-country removals of illegal aliens from the USA.

Flores-Miguel not only has no right to be here, but he is also an active threat to American citizens. He needs to leave the country ASAP.

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