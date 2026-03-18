Firing the Squad: Far-Left Toilet Pols Are Going Down Like the Hindenburg

Kevin Downey Jr. | 11:22 PM on March 18, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As the saying goes, elections have consequences, and so does campaigning as a far-left, Marxist dunnekin dweller. Mao-mao candidates around the nation are bombing like the Enola Gay, while  President Donald Trump's MAGA movement continues to skyrocket.

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Finally, the lefty whistle-stoppers who espouse tovarish nonsense, like allowing dudes in pigtails to shower next to your daughter, are learning the hard way that We the People don't want their stinkin' cultural Marxism, and the latest Stalinista to fall is Comrade Jean Kaczmarek, a pinko stinko from Illinois:

It seems Comrade Kaczmarek missed the memo, which stated that 71% of Democrats want voter ID to be a law of the land and have no interest in having illegal immigrants voting in our elections.

FACT-O-RAMA! The vile communists running the Democratic Party foolishly believe that their constituents are also communist hacks. Sure, some of them are, but I believe many Democratic voters, especially the elders, have not/can not accept that their party has been hijacked by the same subversive stains that their fathers emptied their M-16s at a generation earlier.

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Kaczmarek wasn't the only turd burglar in Illinois sent home weeping into her babushka. PJ Media's own Rick Moran wrote about the blue state carnage, via Axios:

The left suffered a virtually total collapse in the Illinois Democratic congressional primaries on Tuesday night — even in races where the AIPAC-backed candidate lost:

 From National Review:

Last night, Illinois progressives, flush with both national money and enthusiastic "out-party" rage against Donald Trump, running in one of the bluer states in the nation, got completely steamrolled by Governor JB Pritzker and the entrenched powerbrokers who have run the state for decades.

Then Rick added his own delicate touch:

Pritzker and the establishment are the "true" Democrats. They are hardly issue-oriented. Their business is winning elections, which is why they specifically targeted the crazies in order to sideline them. Like trying to hide your drunk uncle in the closet during Thanksgiving dinner, they would rather the radicals not be so visible when the actual business of acquiring power takes place.

FACT-O-RAMA! As a "drunk uncle," I am offended!

Now is when I remind you that Jasmine Crockett — and her dissociative disorder, that "ghetto personality" —  was recently clown-slapped out of politics by a commie stooge named James Talarico, who believes meat is bad and that God is a "non-binary" trans person.

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Now is when I re-remind you that Trump is KILLING IT! We are WINNING!

With a little luck  and your help, your daughter or granddaughter may not have to shower next to a mentally ill dude wearing waterproof lipstick.

The war against the homeland communist invaders is crumbling, but it isn't over.

We got this, folks, but only if we have ALL HANDS ON DECK.

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Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

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