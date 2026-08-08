She Called Fauci a Sociopath on CNN, and the Panel Went Nuts

Caroline Sunshine went on CNN's Newsnight this week and said the quiet part out loud about Dr. Fauci, and as you can imagine, the panel was none too pleased about it. The former Trump 2024 campaign press aide told her fellow panelists that Fauci is a textbook sociopath.

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"Forget about prosecuting him," Sunshine said on CNN's Newsnight. "The guy should be in a mental institution. He's a textbook sociopath."

Naturally, the room fell apart.

Podcast host Leigh McGowan could only manage a stunned "What?" Sunshine pressed forward anyway, and laid out her diagnosis in clinical terms. "DSM-5 level sociopath who was running our pandemic response, low empathy, ability to inflict pain on innocents, narcissism," she said.

"Are you suggesting that he should be in a mental institution for having an ego?" host Abby Phillip asked, downplaying the charge as something that would describe just about everyone in Washington. The whole misery loves company thing.

But Sunshine's point had nothing to do with ego. Fauci kept a diary through the darkest stretch of the pandemic, and he filled it with something other than grief for the country he was supposedly serving. "He writes in his diary at the height of the pandemic, when Americans aren't allowed to see grandma dying of COVID, what is Anthony Fauci writing about? ‘The media is so hot for me.’ ‘I’ve had so many articles written about me.’”

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Sarah Matthews, Trump's former deputy press secretary, jumped to Fauci's defense and reminded the table that she actually worked with him at the White House. "There is one person at this table who worked with Dr. Fauci," Matthews said. "I was Trump's deputy press secretary during COVID." She admitted it was "very frustrating" watching Fauci land magazine covers and TV hits criticizing the administration's COVID response, but she chalked it up to a novel virus and a government improvising in real time.

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Sunshine was not buying the excuse. "You couldn't keep him off TV," she said. "You were in the press office. You would know."

Even Phillip could not resist a jab of her own, suggesting Fauci might have been drinking his own Kool-Aid. Sunshine turned that line right back on the panel. "You all in the media, you were in love with him," she said. "You were in love with a narcissist. I'm sorry. I'm sorry for you guys."

🚨 CAROLINE SUNSHINE: Forget about PROSECUTING Fauci, the guy should be in a MENTAL INSTITUTION! He's a textbook sociopath!



CNN: What?!



SUNSHINE: DSM-5 level sociopath running our pandemic response. Low empathy. Ability to inflict pain on innocents. Narcissism.



*CNN explodes*… pic.twitter.com/eBl079o7KB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 7, 2026

Here's the thing: None of what Sunshine said is wrong.

We know what Fauci's diary entries say. They aren’t the private notes of a public health official managing a national crisis with the good of the nation in mind. They’re more like the confessions of a man drunk on his own celebrity. This guy tracked his magazine covers. He counted his headlines. He measured his own importance in press clips while hospitals kept grieving families away from relatives dying of COVID-19. He even detailed his efforts to profit from the pandemic with cash awards.

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Those entries also undercut the image Fauci spent years building. He cared more about protecting his own reputation than telling Americans the truth, including about where the virus came from in the first place. Fauci spent years treating the lab leak theory as a fringe conspiracy, only to watch his credibility collapse once his own communications and diary entries surfaced.

Sunshine said an uncomfortable truth, and the CNN panel could not handle hearing it out loud. That reaction tells you everything about how deep the media's investment in protecting him still runs.

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