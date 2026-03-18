Enough Squabbling! It’s Time To Give Funding Back to the Department of Homeland Security

Things are certainly messy at the moment. But, to me, there’s no bigger mess right now than what’s happening to the Department of Homeland Security.

As you’re probably well aware by now, the DHS finds itself in a funding flux. A partial government shutdown took place more than a month ago, and, as a result, several departments are sorely hurting.

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This includes the Transportation Security Administration. This is probably one of the biggest ones because a number of employees have been laid off, and several thousand others are going on without a paycheck. Yeah, if things aren’t already bad enough with rising costs (due to ongoing squabbles within local governments), people now have to work without getting paid.

And it could get worse. A new report reveals that, if funding isn’t resolved soon, several smaller airports could shut down. This could put a heavy strain on those that want to travel right now, whether it’s for vacation or taking care of things surrounding their friends and family. That’s completely unacceptable.

But that’s not all. Other agencies are affected as well, creating a potential threat to national security. ICE agents are affected, and though some are still able to work through the strain, the fact that some are left unpaid for their efforts just infuriates me. There’s also FEMA to consider, as well as the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard! If some refugees decided to coast into the United States, there’s one less force to stop them from simply drifting in.

Now, I know President Donald Trump, continuing to push on, is working on resolutions to the matter. The White House recently submitted a counteroffer to stagnant Democrats in an effort to end the shutdown and put these hard-working people back to paid work.

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But what bugs me is why Democrats opted to allow this shutdown to happen to begin with. It was due to immigration enforcement policy. It appears some of them aren’t too fond of the work ICE is doing, despite the fact that it has effectively made thousands of arrests of criminal illegal immigrants since Trump began their program last year. So they’re standing firm, insisting they’re doing the “right thing."

But, as usual, I don’t think Democrats understand the damage they’re doing. They insist that they’re standing up for the American people when, with this shutdown, they’re hurting them. We’re talking hundreds of thousands of employees that are currently out of work, and thousands more being forced to work for free. How is that for the betterment of our country?

Not to mention that our law enforcement officers are also facing challenges, having to adjust their frontline operations to compensate for shortcomings in administration. This affects citizens in more ways than you can imagine, as these officers are now forced to juggle even more work outside of what they’re already doing. Ridiculous.

So, yes, I implore Democrats to get off their high horse and work more closely with Republicans on finding a solution. Airports are overloaded with people just trying to make their flights. Our borders are at risk without the Coast Guard being able to properly defend them. And law enforcement officers? They’ve already been through it enough over the years, but having to go through this as well – just because of Democrats’ “feelings” – is insane.

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I think Matthew Silverman put it best with his editorial on the situation. In it, he explains that the DHS has to be funded. Otherwise, we could risk national security collapse. And that is the last thing we need, especially with everything that’s happening right now.

“It is time to end the political stalemate. Fund DHS. Support our workforce. Protect our nation,” he concludes.

And I couldn’t agree more. Have all the opinions you want, Democrats. But when you put plans into action that hurt the American people, you have no one to blame for yourselves.

Now let’s get back to work. Please.

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