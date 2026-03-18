Joy Reid Doesn't Much Like the U.S., but She Has IMMENSE Respect for One Far-Off Country

Why doesn’t failed MSNBC host Joy Reid leave the U.S., as so many haters of President Donald Trump and his America-First policies have vowed to do? On Monday, she expressed her paranoid, fantasy-driven, and hysterical hatred and contempt for the United States during the second Trump administration, and compared the U.S. unfavorably to the Islamic Republic of Iran. So why not move to Tehran, Joy? It’s likely that real estate there is quite inexpensive these days.

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Reid started out by claiming a moral equivalency between the Islamic Republic, which has murdered tens of thousands of its own citizens over the last few weeks, and the free society in which she lives, where she has grown quite wealthy and can criticize the government without the slightest fear of any reprisal at all. She said: “Our regime has secret police, they have secret police.”

Really? The U.S. doesn’t have “secret police,” although the CIA and FBI are wildly out of control and a compelling case can be made that both should be shut down, neither is operating any “secret police” force. The object of the open-borders left’s particular ire these days, ICE, operates out in the open, despite all of the efforts of crazed leftists to disrupt its activities.

Joy Reid: America is a Christian form of Iran & women may have be better off there pic.twitter.com/mDAheewOPU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 16, 2026

“Our regime,” Reid went on, repeatedly referring to the Trump administration as a “regime,” as if it gained and was holding power illegitimately, which she no doubt believes, “is oppressing women, taking away abortion rights, taking away women’s rights in, like, twenty-six countr — uh, twenty-six states, some states where they’re trying to have the death penalty for having an abortion.”

Although some Republican lawmakers in several states have introduced legislation to have abortion treated in the same way legally as any other homicide is treated, no state is implementing a death penalty for getting an abortion. So Reid is equating a legal proposal that will not likely be implemented anywhere with the 47-year-old superstructure of the legal oppression of women in the Islamic Republic of Iran, where women have been given lengthy prison terms and even killed for the crime of not wearing a hijab. When she made this ridiculous moral equivalence between the U.S. and Iran, Reid did not have her head covered.

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Reid, however, is not completely oblivious regarding the plight of women in the Islamic Republic of Iran. She acknowledged that “they also oppress women,” but then immediately began praising the situation of women in the Islamic Republic: “They have the highest rate of women that are in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math] careers.” This is actually false; the countries with the highest percentages of women in STEM careers are Iceland and the Netherlands. Iran is nowhere among the leaders.

Reid then turned back to how terrible women supposedly have it in the U.S.: “We’re kicking women out of the military, out of university, we’re saying that DEI means women can’t be hired for high positions in the sciences. So we’re marginally better, and we’re doing it for Christianity, they’re doing it for Islam, right? So it’s like, we don’t get told those things because it would take away the kind of, American exceptionalism narrative.

Women aren’t being kicked out of the military or of universities simply for being female. In the military, some special accommodations for them are being removed, which is all to the good, as we need a military that wins wars, not one that conducts social experiments. Reid also claims that women are being oppressed in the U.S. “for Christianity,” while in Iran, it’s being done “for Islam.” Nothing is done in American public life “for Christianity,” even restrictions on abortion, which is fully legal most everywhere.

Meanwhile, Reid clearly has no idea what it really means for women in the Islamic Republic of Iran to live under a regime that does everything “for Islam.” She should move there and find out. If she ever really did that, however, she would quickly discover that the rosy picture of the “religion of peace” that her leftist friends and allies have painted for so many years now is more fantasy than reality. A new appreciation for life in the United States might dawn upon her. Maybe patriots should take up a collection to buy Joy that plane ticket to Tehran she so clearly needs.

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