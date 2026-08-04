Judge Not by the Flask, but by What It Contains: The Courage of Boy George

One of my favorite lines in the Talmud is, “Judge not by the flask, but by what it contains.” (Pirkei Avot 4:27). Just because someone dresses the part of being holy while they are in public does not mean that they act righteously. All too many clergy, professors, actors, and politicians act one way in public but really are very different human beings inside. Similarly, a person's ethics, values, and beliefs may not be reflected in his or her outer appearance; but we should remember the words of our Sages and judge someone based upon what they do.

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Which brings me to Boy George, one of the most consistently courageous men in the public forum for decades. Often, conservatives have degraded this artist for what he looks like and how he dresses: the androgynous clothing and style that were reminiscent of David Bowie. But the man has faced life challenges with courage and integrity, none more so than the release of his newest song, “We Will Dance Again”—a song that captures the brutal truth of the heinous crimes of Hamas and supports Israel fully. A song that has been banned on multiple media outlets worldwide for its blatant support of Israel’s right to defend itself, and that has the hopeful refrain that in Israel, and in this world, “we will dance again.” In a world of rising antisemitism, Boy George, who is not Jewish, has the courage to sing:

“In case you’re confused, I stand with the Jews. I don’t feel brave, I just need to behave like a human.”

For these and the other lyrics that support Israel’s right to defend itself, point out the evils of October 7, and call out his fellow musicians who are cowards, George has been threatened, blackballed, and lost business relationships that had existed for years. But the 65-year-old singer is no stranger to taking on challenges.

George O’Dowd was born and raised in England in an Irish Catholic family that he has described as “a sad Irish song.” At the age of 20, he formed Culture Club, which ultimately became one of the largest international bands of the 1980s, selling over 100 million singles and 50 million albums. But his professional success was marked by personal challenges. By the time he was 25, he was a heroin addict, and then became addicted to other drugs as well. His drug addiction was a battle for decades as he tried different methods, but ultimately found successful sobriety through Buddhism. He has said, “I’m Catholic in my complications, and Buddhist in my aspirations.”

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Being an international superstar, George was always in the spotlight, and his challenges were fodder for the media and tabloids. His addiction was public, as were the attacks on his sexuality, even though he famously said that he preferred “a nice cup of tea to sex.” But he faced those public challenges and attacks with courage and grace. And now he is facing more public attacks, this time for having the courage to stand up for Israel in an industry that has fully bought into Jew-hatred and a world that supports the evils of Hamas and the other Iranian proxies.

In 2024, George was one of the artists who supported Israel competing in the Eurovision Song Contest. He faced a backlash for that and for his consistent remarks supporting Israel and its right to defend itself. But with his new song, “We Will Dance Again,” released last week, he is showing the depths of his character.

The song keeps getting banned by music outlets such as Bandcamp, and so can be found most easily through Boy George’s X account, @boygeorge. The lyrics, in both English and Hebrew, relay the simple truths of October 7: self-defense is not genocide; the Jew-hatred of the world; and the promise that we will all dance again. Despite the darkness, George has faith that the world will be better, and we will turn mourning into dancing.

For that honest and hopeful message, Boy George has been banned and castigated by people who once called him a friend. He had to back out of playing King Herod in the London Palladium’s upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar. He has lost countless jobs, fans, and friends. And when his long-time record label manager Tony Pontius stated that he wanted “nothing to do with the song,” George ended the multi-year business relationship. To act with that kind of courage is rare, and to act that way for Israel and Jews is even more courageous in these dark times of antisemitism.

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Judge someone not by his or her clothes or their makeup, their hats or their shoes, but by what is inside. Boy George, throughout his life but especially with his new song, “We Will Dance Again,” is the epitome of this Talmudic teaching. For if we ignore all the outer stuff and look deeper, Boy George is a courageous man of principles and ethics… a true hero. May he grow from strength to greater strength, and may we all stop judging others by their surfaces, but rather by what is inside.

The Talmud teaches it; Jesus lived it; and the world would be a better place if we all recognized that we should look at what is inside a person, not the trappings of the person. If we all had the courage to admit the truths of Boy George’s new song: Israel is defending itself; Hamas started and has perpetuated this war through actions that are beyond heinous and evil; and we all need to have faith that we will, in fact, dance again; then a dance of peace really would begin.

May that dance happen soon, and may God protect and keep safe Boy George and those other entertainers who have the courage to defend Israel against those filled with hate, no matter the cost.

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