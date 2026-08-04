Fauci's Diary-Uh: 'Science's' Biggest COVID-Era Lies Thus Far

Kevin Downey Jr. | 9:52 PM on August 04, 2026
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

The diary of Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), might be the best thing to happen to us filthy, unvaxxed, granny-killing conspiracy wackadoos who took grenades from weak, terror-stricken Democrats during the COVID era.

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FACT-O-RAMA!  A Rasmussen poll from January 2022 showed that roughly 59% of Democrats wanted the unvaxxed confined to their homes at all times (except for emergencies), 58% wanted fines and imprisonment for those who questioned the efficacy of the COVID "vaccine," and 45% of wanted the unvaxxed sent to a "COVID camp."

In the days since "the Fauch's" diary was released, We the People have learned what many of us have already kinda, sorta known: Fauci is an evil, lying Keebler elf of death who wrought unspeakable peccancies on the world for fame and fortune, and every day brings another pack of lies Fauci told the world to keep those good times rolling.

Here are some of the greatest lies (thus far) to emerge from Fauci's demonic diary:

COVID origins: Wuhan lab of bat sandwich?

Fauci maintained for years that COVID was the result of some guy in Wuhan, China, eating a delicious bat salad he bought from a "wet market." In his diary, dated January 26, 2020, page 676, Fauci admits, "Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier."

But that's not what he said publicly:

REMINDER-O-RAMA! We knew in May 2024 that Fauci had bribed scientists to agree that COVID came from a wet market, and not the Wuhan lab that Fauci had paid to do gain-of-function research on the COVID virus.

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Death rate of COVID

In his journal, Fauci wrote that the COVID death rate was between .2% and .3%. But you can't scare the world into submission — and sell billions of feckless vaccines — with such paltry numbers. So, publicly, he claimed the death rate was roughly 10 times higher, and closer to 3%:

     Related: COVID-19: Fauci's Holocaust

Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine

While Americans hospitalized with COVID were given remdesivir and eventually put on a respirator, both of which were considered death sentences, many of us "conspiracy-theory" wackos were waking up to the wonders of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. But saving lives wasn't the goal of the pharmaceutical-industrial complex; making money and setting the stage for communism was.

Those who propagated their successes with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were mocked. 

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Even the Food and Drug Administration, which approved ivermectin for human consumption, got into the public mockery charade:

Weak, easily controlled poltroons dutifully dropped their COVID-sick elders into hospitals and watched them die on tablets, rather than take "horse goo" recommended by "far-right nutjobs" like Joe Rogan.

Check out this psy-op codswallop from CNN:

Here's the punchline: ivermectin very successfully combats COVID.

But wait, there's more!

Here is another reason Fauci ignored ivermectin:

There’s a little-known federal law that says, ‘"You cannot give an Emergency Use Authorization to a vaccine if there is any medication—approved for any purpose—that is shown effective against the target disease."

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EGO-RAMA! Fauci mentions donuts/doughnuts with his mug on them ten times in his shamefully self-indulgent diary. Fauci bobbleheads were mentioned 25 times. He doesn't talk about ivermectin at all.

Lockdowns

An entry in Fauci's diary dated March 15, 2020 (page 724) showed us he actively convinced then-New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and Gavin Newsom's office to close bars, restaurants, and schools. Later, Fauci would publicly deny all of the above.

To mask or not to mask

When it came to wearing masks, or, as I called them, "Fauci face diapers," Little Tony flip-flopped like a gay beach in Brazil.

FLOP-O-RAMA! Flip-flops were invented in Egypt in roughly 4,000 B.C.

Fauci first told us masks weren't necessary. Soon after, he did a 180 and told us to mask as though our lives depended on it. He then claimed he first told us not to wear masks so that the hospitals wouldn't compete with the general public for them, as though major hospitals were lining up with the rest of us to buy them at 7-Eleven.

     Related: Weekly Update About That Illness From Asia I Can't Mention

Perhaps drunk on power (from selling all those Fauci bobbleheads), Fauci suggested in February 2021 that we wear two masks.

Or, maybe, just a guess, Fauci was told to recommend masks so that We the People would give more cheddar to the pharmaceutical complex.

MASK-O-RAMA! A terrified world purchased roughly 378.9 billion masks in 2020 alone, and 1.6 billion ended up in our oceans as flotsam and jetsam.

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A study by the Cochrane Institute would later report that masks made "little to no difference" in stopping COVID.

     Related: Fast Facts About That Flu From China

Now that we have learned beyond a shadow of a doubt that Fauci's tiny, dwarf-like pants are on fire, will he be punished?

     Related: Can America Survive if the Guilty Are Left Unpunished? Nah.

I predict Fauci may actually be found in contempt of court. He might even do a few months in the hoosegow.

There needs to be a reckoning so the nation can heal. Otherwise, the messaging is clear: the deep state can kill, lock down, and punish the American people with impunity, and that just won't do.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

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