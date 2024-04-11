Can America Survive if the Guilty Are Left Unpunished? Nah.

No, the nation will not survive if there isn't a reckoning for politicians overtly working against Americans.

History is full of stories of oppressed people rising and overcoming the tyrants who have wronged them. Sometimes the stories end with the two sides peacefully agreeing to make changes. Other times it has ended in a one-way walk up the stairs to a guillotine.

Romania's despotic communist leader, Nicolae Ceausescu, had his brains relocated to a brick wall after Romanians had enough of his tyranny.

Italy's Fascist WWII leader, Benito Mussolini, was last seen hanging upside down in Milan next to his squeeze, both of whom had been recently perforated with a machine gun.

Notable Nazis found "Spandau Ballet" as the last entry on their dance cards.

When I say a reckoning is necessary, I am not condoning violence. But history has shown us that if humans don't pay a price for their crimes, violence will likely become that last resort. I hope it never comes to that.

We as a nation are well beyond asking questions like, "Why are MAGA grannies getting busted for a peaceful 10-minute walk in the Capitol, but Antifa and BLM were allowed to burn the nation with near impunity?"

Then there was that whole censoring-Americans-on-social-media thing, when the CIA, FBI, and other governmental agencies convinced social media companies to shut down people who dared challenge the notion that COVID vaccines and masks made a difference.

FACT-O-RAMA! The FBI "improperly" used warrantless search powers a staggering 278,000 times on Americans. FBI Chief Christopher Wray referred to these abominations as "errors." No one was arrested or even fired.

We sat still as eight Trump associates were sentenced to prison (not to mention the DOJ's maniacal efforts to send Trump as well). Yet, the Biden Crime Family still hasn't been charged despite the overwhelming evidence of bribery and influence peddling against them.

We said nothing as the woman who found and sold Ashley Biden's diary, where Ashley admits to taking "not appropriate" showers with Joe Biden when she was a kid, was sent away to prison for a month. Yet Fani Willis, who clearly paid her man-cub mad stacks to persecute Trump, indulged in that cheddar herself, then lied about it on the stand, is somehow still on the Trump case and not in jail where she belongs

We watched a psychotic Stalinista DA try to send Kyle Rittenhouse to prison for the rest of his life because he dared to fight back against three street animals who attacked him, one of whom aimed a handgun at him. Next up is the trial of Daniel Penny, who defended a subway car full of people against one of NYC's top 50 homeless crazies.

FACT-O-RAMA! The bogus prosecutions against Penny and Rittenhouse are nothing more than a warning to peaceful Americans: Do NOT defend yourselves against the Democrats' criminal street thugs.

We stayed quiet as New York's then-governor Andrew Cuomo essentially killed 15,000 elderly people when he insanely sent them back into nursing homes despite having COVID. Biden's DOJ decided not to prosecute him.

We saw the enraging video of illegal immigrants beating the potato salad out of two NYPD cops and yet not spending a night in jail.

Even worse, some of our nation's big blue toilet cities have actually rewarded Antifa and BLM rioters over "excessive police force" as the darlings were burning buildings and fighting cops.

FACT-O-RAMA! Ashli Babbitt was shot to death in the Capitol on January 6, and there is evidence Rosanne Boyland was beaten to death. Neither family has received compensation for "excessive police force." More than 2,000 police officers were injured during the George Floyd riots though few of the anarchists arrested faced charges.

As if the two-tiered justice system isn't enraging enough, Americans, many of whom are struggling financially, are watching millions of illegal immigrants getting paid to replace them. Venezuelan thieves, who were given food, shelter, money, and medical care, are burglarizing the homes that squatters have not yet invaded.

My wonderful friend Stephen Kruiser recently asked how bad things need to get before more right-leaners jump on the 2024 Trump train.

Apparently, they need to get really bad, like Europe-bad.

European farmers are protesting against globalism, and yet we Americans are still sitting on our hands. Even as much of that World Economic Forum (WEF) commie nonsense infiltrates every American institution, we've yet to hold a protest.

PINKO-RAMA! Many of the headaches facing Americans — crime, inflation, open border madness — are the result of the globalists' Agenda 2030, which is nothing more than a commie plan to enslave We the People.

Have we, as a nation, gone soft? Once upon a time, Americans flipped their wigs over a tax on tea. Today, we watch as our country gets torn asunder from within, and yet nothing is being done.

The question now is: How much longer will Americans quietly accept things like this?

My Spidey sense tells me the tyrannical left is about to awaken a sleeping giant. Humans are vengeful. We can only be pushed so far before we exact change, if not revenge.

I hope that vengeance comes in the form of a peaceful election. Let the despotic animals who locked us down, brought us record crime, and invited our replacements over the southern border get voted out, and let a fair justice system mete out proper punishment to them if and when deemed necessary.

I agree with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in that Fauci belongs in jail for his connections to the origins of COVID and lying about it to Congress. Will he face a jury of his peers who lost loved ones to the virus he helped pay for? Will Joe Biden face charges for selling access to the Chinese and Russians?

No, I suspect some people are too powerful to pay. However, for this nation to heal, all the tyrants, whether in D.C., the DOJ, or the pharmaceutical-industrial complex, must be held responsible.

As we have seen, Democrats don't punish their own. Eight illegal immigrants in Da Bronx were recently arrested with drugs, guns, and a seven-year-old child. Six were back on the streets within hours. Meanwhile, Trump ally Allen Weisselberg was sent back to jail on Wednesday for five months for perjury. It's his second time getting locked up.

Sadly, the "freedom of the press" allows media giants such as CNN and MSNBC to blatantly lie to their weak, easily controlled viewers. However, between you and me, Rachel Maddow makes Hitler's minister of propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, look like Honest Abe.

I don't know what shocks me more, the fact that Americans haven't so much as protested or that the Uniparty swamp wigglers who commit these atrocities don't believe a comeuppance is headed their way.

This nation needs an enema, and Washington, D.C., is a great place to put the first hose. We can do so by voting for Trump in November. Let the ballot box, not the cartridge box, be the answer. We are a well-armed nation (for now), and I sincerely hope the 2nd Amendment isn't needed to maintain our liberties.

You have been patient. You've been peaceful where others may not have had the same admirable restraint.

We can win and defeat this onslaught peacefully. The first and most important step is to maintain free speech. Without it, all will likely be lost.

