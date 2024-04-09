Rand Paul Says 15 Agencies Knew of NIH-Wuhan Collusion on Virus

How many federal agencies and officials knew ahead of time that the government was working with a private partner and the Chinese lab from which COVID-19 likely originated? According to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), potentially hundreds of U.S. federal employees knew that COVID-19 could have been a result of American and Chinese development in a lab.

“How vast was the Great COVID Cover-up?” asked Paul in a Fox News piece on April 9. “Well, my investigation has recently discovered government officials from 15 federal agencies knew in 2018 that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was trying to create a coronavirus like COVID-19.” Paul, who is conducting an ongoing investigation, believes that evidence supports the theory that COVID-19 was manufactured in a Wuhan lab and that U.S. government officials could have guessed as much from their information but refused to say so.

Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and then-NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci pitched research to 15 federal agencies to insert a furin cleavage site into a coronavirus, which would result in a virus that Paul labeled “shockingly similar” to COVID-19. Paul repeatedly emphasized that none of these agencies were ever forthcoming to the public or congressional investigators about this ”DEFUSE project” in 2020 or even now. “In fact, 15 agencies with knowledge of this project have continuously refused to release any information concerning this alarming and dangerous research,” Paul stated.

Others were involved in the cover-up besides Daszak and Fauci, the latter of whose Rocky Mountain Lab was named as a partner on the original proposal, alongside the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Paul wrote that University of North Carolina scientist Ralph Baric did not reveal the Wuhan Institute’s proposal to create a COVID-19-like virus. Then-National Institutes of Health (NIH) head Francis Collins and Fauci commissioned the paper “Proximal Origins” to discredit the lab origin theory for COVID-19. One of the paper’s authors, researcher Ian Lipkin, was involved in the coronavirus modification project, and his lab received funding from EcoHealth, according to Paul.

All these people were silent about working for “a virus pre-adapted for human transmission,” the senator wrote. The DEFUSE proposal was uncovered by a Marine and whistleblower Lt. Col. Joseph Murphy. But for the others in the know, “virtually every one of these people chose to keep quiet, to obscure, and ultimately to conceal information that might have saved lives by letting the world know this was no sleepy animal virus with poor transmission,” Paul added.

The senator cried “[s]hame” on everyone involved in the COVID cover-up. He urged more congressional oversight of potential gain-of-function research, the dangerous research involved in creating viruses like, perhaps, COVID-19. According to Paul, “all evidence suggests COVID-19 was a laboratory-enhanced virus purposefully adapted for human transmission.” All those involved in the cover-up in the U.S. government need to receive full accountability for their playing with life and death to the detriment of the American people.