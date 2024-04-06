Exclusive: FBI Child Abuse Claim Is Pure Hypocrisy

An FBI whistleblower is calling out the rank hypocrisy of the FBI claiming a crusade against child abuse after specifically restricting its efforts to track down child abusers, in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

Agent Steve Friend blew the whistle on the FBI corruption around its Jan. 6 investigations and its targeting of Donald Trump supporters. Now he hosts a podcast and a Patriot.TV show (“True Blue”). And he can challenge and undermine a recent FBI claim of commitment to ending child abuse from his own experience within the FBI.

FBI Jacksonville posted on April 4, “This #NationalChildAbusePreventionMonth, #FBI Jacksonville thanks the hardworking personnel of our Crimes Against Children program, who work to aid child victims and bring their perpetrators to justice … #KnowTheFBI.” The post included an image about National Child Abuse Prevention Month (April).

Friend explained why the FBI shouldn’t be given credit for this claim. “In October 2021, the FBI Jacksonville field office reassigned me to investigate domestic terrorism,” he told me. “To that point, my focus within the division was child exploitation and human trafficking. Executive management said that those cases were a local matter and should not be resourced going forward. The squad of agents working on these cases at our headquarters in Jacksonville was also reassigned.”

Interesting. @FBIJacksonville dismantled its Violent Crimes Against Children squad in 2022 and told me it was no longer a priority.



He also added a comment on Twitter/X, “@FBIJacksonville dismantled its Violent Crimes Against Children squad in 2022 and told me it was no longer a priority. Defund the lying FBI.” Unfortunately, the FBI got a big, fat budget as part of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s disastrous spending package.

Dinesh D’Souza’s movie “Police State” exposed how deep the corruption has been in the FBI for years, particularly with the disturbing practice of entrapment, luring individuals into committing alleged crimes and then arresting them in a big show of self-righteous force. Friend, who appeared in the movie, also separately highlighted the problems with the FBI “quota system.” The system essentially incentivizes agents to entrap individuals, and even to create crimes that don’t exist since it requires agents to meet arbitrary statistical goals.

Anyone still defending or ignoring the unconstitutional corruption of the FBI is refusing to face a dangerous reality. This is especially true since the FBI has shown a dedication to pursuing anyone and everyone whose political or religious viewpoints do not suit their arbitrary standards. Every patriotic American could be a future target.

Ultimately, the woke FBI, particularly under Joe Biden, is more interested in going after peaceful Jan. 6 protesters, pro-lifers, whistleblowers, traditional Catholics, and MAGA Twitter users than in targeting child abusers. The FBI has become thoroughly politicized and outlived its usefulness. Friend is absolutely right: the FBI should be defunded.