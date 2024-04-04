Honest Question for Trump-Averse Republicans: How Bad Do Things Have to Get?

Stephen Kruiser | 6:22 PM on April 04, 2024
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

Seriously, people. 

Look, Donald Trump wasn't my first choice for this one either. I enjoyed his presidency but, like many who had supported him in the past, I'd grown weary of the unforced errors and the drama. True, most of the drama is being visited upon him by the insane Democrats, but it's drama all the same. 

Advertisement

Admittedly, the thought of a Trump 47 Revenge Tour held great appeal for me. I had already become a huge fan of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis though, and really wanted to see him at the top of the presidential ballot this year. Alas, that was not to be. My support immediately shifted to Trump. It was the most no-brainer decision in the history of no-brainer decisions. 

Most voters were asserting that the 2016 presidential election was fraught with existential implications. I never believed that.

I'm kind of there now. 

Look around at what Joe Biden and his equally unstable cabal of commie handlers have "achieved" in just three years. Our long problematic border with Mexico has erupted into a humanitarian and national security crisis. Already beleaguered American taxpayers are footing the bill to house and feed illegal aliens all over the country. Criminals from all over the world are part of the Biden border parade, including military aged men from China. 

But, hey, Trump is crass or something.

Around the world, the bad guys are feasting on the fact that the President of the United States is a doddering fossil who should be meandering on a beach with a metal detector and a juice box. Vladimir Putin upped his expansionist game as soon as Biden got into office. We're all aware of the savagery wrought by Hamas. And — as our own VodkaPundit recently wrote — ISIS is back. 

Advertisement

None of those three were a problem when Donald Trump was president. 

Back on the domestic front, Biden is dancing for his Big Green masters and will soon mandate us into a green future that will take us about 100 years into the past. 

Because no sane person believes that Biden will make it to the end of a second term if he wins, we can pencil in President Harris, maybe even for 10 years!

"Biden" will one day replace "dumpster fire" to describe disastrous situations. 

Again: seriously, people. 

If you're on the fence or thinking of sitting this one out because Trump offends your sensibilities, then please be aware that your sensibilities are going to get this country killed. Really. The Democrats are right about one thing — there is a threat to democracy or, more precisely, the Republic. They're it. 

Back to the headline. What will it take for you to decide that you don't want to see things get any worse? Are you waiting for some kind of personal pain point? If Biden wins, you'll get plenty of that, most likely in the form of an illegal alien criminal. Then you'll be saddled with misery, regret, and your delicate sensibilities. 

I won't even indulge any nonsense about Trump not being any better than Biden when it comes to dealing with the problems facing this country.

There is no room for feelings in this election. It's big boy and big girl pants time. Freedom loving people need to come together to make sure that the real United States of America survives past the 2024 election. Oh, it'll still be called the United States of America if Biden wins, but it'll be operating with an entirely new set of rules that don't have anything to do with the Constitution. 

Advertisement

I know that this is a heavy column for me. Because I write about politics five days a week, I am acutely aware of how Bidened this country is right now. After I read about the latest illegal alien horror I will see a bunch of "principled" Republicans harumphing about why they can't vote for Trump. 

Seriously, people. 

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!  

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: XMeWeGETTR.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: ELECTION 2024

Recommended

What the Hell Is Missouri, Anyway? Stephen Green
Hamas Treats Captive Israeli Women as Animals — for ‘All Are Ridden’ Raymond Ibrahim
Four Reasons Future Generations Will Mock Us, As They Should Kevin Downey Jr.
Drain the Swamp? Not So Fast. Lincoln Brown
Could Christian Revival Be on Its Way to the West? Chris Queen
New Study Sheds Light on What Everyone Has Known Since Time Began Lincoln Brown

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Is Joe Biden Trying to Lose the Senior Vote?
Going Green Will Kill 33% of Remaining Great Apes
Google Is Completely Out of Control
Advertisement