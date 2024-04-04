Honest Question for Trump-Averse Republicans: How Bad Do Things Have to Get?

Seriously, people.

Look, Donald Trump wasn't my first choice for this one either. I enjoyed his presidency but, like many who had supported him in the past, I'd grown weary of the unforced errors and the drama. True, most of the drama is being visited upon him by the insane Democrats, but it's drama all the same.

Admittedly, the thought of a Trump 47 Revenge Tour held great appeal for me. I had already become a huge fan of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis though, and really wanted to see him at the top of the presidential ballot this year. Alas, that was not to be. My support immediately shifted to Trump. It was the most no-brainer decision in the history of no-brainer decisions.

Most voters were asserting that the 2016 presidential election was fraught with existential implications. I never believed that.

I'm kind of there now.

Look around at what Joe Biden and his equally unstable cabal of commie handlers have "achieved" in just three years. Our long problematic border with Mexico has erupted into a humanitarian and national security crisis. Already beleaguered American taxpayers are footing the bill to house and feed illegal aliens all over the country. Criminals from all over the world are part of the Biden border parade, including military aged men from China.

But, hey, Trump is crass or something.

Around the world, the bad guys are feasting on the fact that the President of the United States is a doddering fossil who should be meandering on a beach with a metal detector and a juice box. Vladimir Putin upped his expansionist game as soon as Biden got into office. We're all aware of the savagery wrought by Hamas. And — as our own VodkaPundit recently wrote — ISIS is back.

None of those three were a problem when Donald Trump was president.

Back on the domestic front, Biden is dancing for his Big Green masters and will soon mandate us into a green future that will take us about 100 years into the past.

Because no sane person believes that Biden will make it to the end of a second term if he wins, we can pencil in President Harris, maybe even for 10 years!

"Biden" will one day replace "dumpster fire" to describe disastrous situations.

Again: seriously, people.

If you're on the fence or thinking of sitting this one out because Trump offends your sensibilities, then please be aware that your sensibilities are going to get this country killed. Really. The Democrats are right about one thing — there is a threat to democracy or, more precisely, the Republic. They're it.

Back to the headline. What will it take for you to decide that you don't want to see things get any worse? Are you waiting for some kind of personal pain point? If Biden wins, you'll get plenty of that, most likely in the form of an illegal alien criminal. Then you'll be saddled with misery, regret, and your delicate sensibilities.

I won't even indulge any nonsense about Trump not being any better than Biden when it comes to dealing with the problems facing this country.

There is no room for feelings in this election. It's big boy and big girl pants time. Freedom loving people need to come together to make sure that the real United States of America survives past the 2024 election. Oh, it'll still be called the United States of America if Biden wins, but it'll be operating with an entirely new set of rules that don't have anything to do with the Constitution.

I know that this is a heavy column for me. Because I write about politics five days a week, I am acutely aware of how Bidened this country is right now. After I read about the latest illegal alien horror I will see a bunch of "principled" Republicans harumphing about why they can't vote for Trump.

Seriously, people.