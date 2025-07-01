Don't Look So Surprised, LA. Trump TOLD YOU He'd Sue You for Illegal Alien Sanctuary Policies

Los Angeles is in "find out" mode after the Trump administration fired a legal bunker buster against the city, its mayor, and city council for protecting illegal aliens and "obstructing" federal immigration authorities. The lawsuit will test whether local law supersedes federal law.

The lawsuit, filed late Monday, targets the city's hastily passed ordinance in December 2024, right after Donald Trump won his presidential election on the promise that he would deport Joe Biden's "21 million" illegal aliens from all over the world who had little if any vetting. Some 300,000 children were trafficked over the border to work in factories, meet up with family members, or work in the sex trade. Fit, military-age males poured over the border — even an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard member, and several people on the official Terror Watch List snuck over the border.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said that L.A.'s law protected illegal aliens over American citizens.

“It Ends, and It Ends Now”: Pam Bondi Unleashes Federal Crackdown on Sanctuary Cities



“They were prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens… these sanctuary policies are the root of the cause of violent crime in our country.”



LA. NY. IL. NJ. CO. MN.

She’s suing them… pic.twitter.com/XzUZ71QNXP — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 1, 2025

It's believed that Joe Biden's open border emboldened malign bad hombres from all over the world to sneak in and wait for the opportunity to hurt Americans. Whoever was President Autopen opened the doors to America haters from every corner of the globe without respect to the safety of U.S. citizens or the nation's sovereignty.

Joe Biden's dereliction of duty will be remembered for what it is: the most contemptuous, grotesque, and dangerous attack on the American citizenry by a president.

Mayor Karen Bass signed the targeted Los Angeles Ordinance Number 188441, called the "Prohibition of the Use of City Resources for Federal Immigration Enforcement,” into law. It doubled down on the city's pro-illegal immigration policies, forbidding city employees from cooperating with federal immigration policies. The Justice Department declares that "The express purpose of Los Angeles’s Sanctuary City law is to thwart Immigration and Customs Enforcement ('ICE') and Customs and Border Protection('CBP') from carrying out their statutory obligations as directed by Congress."

And, indeed, it was passed to do just that. We know this because the mayor, city council, and the president of the council said so, following Gov. Gavin Newsom's vow to "Trump proof" California. The lawsuit states that the city council made clear it would "refuse to stand back while Donald Trump tries to deport our neighbors, family, friends, and coworkers.”

The contempt for federal law was especially acute after Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security began operations in the city on June 6. After the first operation to serve a warrant at an alleged cartel-connected money laundering outfit, the council blamed subsequent riots, looting, and fiery protests on the feds instead of the NGO-inspired rioters themselves. I wrote about it in two pieces called "The Feds Are Investigating the Dark Money Bankrolling the L.A. Riots" and "Who's Paying for the Violent L.A. Protests Against ICE? You Are."

City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson said that “[i]f we know somebody is coming here to do warrantless abductions of the residents of this city, those are not our partners . . . . I don’t care what badge they have on or whose orders they’re under. They’re not our partners [emphasis added]."

Bass went further, claiming that ICE has been operating in the City of Los Angeles merely “as a pretext to federalize the National Guard.” We imagine this lawsuit will worsen her already feverish case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

City Councilmember Imelda Padilla, also afflicted with TDS, asked the police chief to obstruct justice by tipping off "our friends" about ICE's enforcement actions. I wrote about this in this story, "City Official Asks LA Police Chief to Obstruct Justice."

The lawsuit charges the City of Los Angeles, Bass, Harris-Dawson's with three charges of obstructing and discriminating against federal authorities in violation of federal statute "8 U.S.C. §§ 1373, 8 U.S.C. § 1373(a), and1644 by forbidding LAPD and other law enforcement officers and officials from communicating with ICE or CBP regarding a detainee’s citizenship or immigration status."

L.A. thought it would get a free pass for quickly instituting the ordinance under an "urgency order" to strengthen its "sanctuary" or "welcoming communities" policies, but the ideologically and TDS-infused act will give the American public yet another front-row seat to a federal legal battle that will show that there's a Supremacy Clause for a reason.

That was a spoiler alert.

The last time the Supreme Court upheld the Supremacy Clause was in 2022, when the court UNANIMOUSLY RULED against Washington State for — wait for it — "discriminating against the Federal Government," about a workers' compensation dispute. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court and said, "Washington’s law violates these principles by singling out the Federal Government for unfavorable treatment." Sound familiar? He also concluded that "preventing discrimination against the Federal Government lies at the heart of the Constitution’s intergovernmental immunity doctrine."

Even Karen Bass can understand that.

Oh, and when the Trump administration wins this case, unless Barack Obama-appointed California U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin, to whom the case is assigned, is a total whackadoodle-doo, Bondi wants the city to pay the feds' legal bills.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

