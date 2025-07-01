Forget 'Go Woke, Go Broke' — Jaguar Went Stupid Instead

Pity poor Jaguar. The British-based luxury and performance carmaker has had a rough go of it this century, but nothing could prepare anyone for the most bone-headed move in corporate history — and I don't mean Jaguar's woke "Reimagine" ad from late last year.

Let me bring you up to speed.

As recently as 2018, Jaguar sold 180,833 cars annually. Last year, they sold fewer than 33,000. In April — the most current sales figures available — Jag sold just 49 cars in the massive UK/Europe market. U.S. sales figures aren't available yet, but they aren't any better.

Jaguar went from selling 1,961 cars a month to 49 in just six years. I'm no car industry expert, but that looks pretty bad to me.

"This 97.5% plunge marked one of the steepest declines for a premium carmaker in recent history," Design Rush just reported. But I have to ask, is that really in recent history or is it ever?

The company understood that something had to change, and in November, it revealed its "Copy Nothing" rebranding. If you missed it then, don't miss it now:

I mean, the company had to try something after years spent watching sales swirl down the toilet. But I don't hesitate to remind you that just because something must be done, that doesn't mean they had to go and do this particular (and particularly stupid) thing.

"Copy Nothing," with all its bored-looking gender-fluid whatever people and zero cars, came at the second-worst possible time, too — just as consumers and corporations turned 180° away from the woke stuff.

And yet, I must remind you, that is the least of the company's troubles. Because while some of my conservative friends saw Jag's latest sales figures and posted endless variations on "Go woke, go broke," that's not what happened.

John and Charles are sharp guys, but it looks like they didn't read past the headlines.

Jag's nosedive isn't because of the brand's woke rebranding, although it does stem from the same mindset — one they'll teach in business schools for decades as an example of what not to do.

You see, Jaguar stopped selling cars because they stopped making them:

This dramatic drop coincided with Jaguar’s effort to reinvent itself as an all-electric luxury marque. Under the “Reimagine” plan introduced in 2021, the company halted internal combustion model production in anticipation of an EV relaunch set for 2025–2026. By late 2024, Jaguar suspended sales in the U.K., leaving dealerships with almost no inventory.

"Heading into 2025," the report concluded, "Jaguar had phased out nearly every vehicle in its lineup: the XE and XF sedans, F-Type sports car, E-Pace, and I-Pace crossovers."

Other European luxury carmakers slowly introduced EV models into their lineups, while adjusting production and expectations as EV adoption slowed in recent years. Jag spun down its ICE cars before it could spin up EV production.

Remember when Coca-Cola switched to New Coke that tasted more like Pepsi? This is like Coca-Cola switching to New Coke but then not making any to put on store shelves or in soda fountains.

Jaguar: "We have this exciting new electric car!" New Customer: "Amazing, I love it. Where can I buy one?" Jaguar: "You want to what?"

Maybe there is a sizable enough market for all-electric luxury cars for weirdos you wouldn't trust near your kids. Maybe! But if you're going to market to those folks, it helps if you have a product ready to sell them.

