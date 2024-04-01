ISIS Is at War With the World Again, Thanks to Biden and Putin

It wasn't just the U.S. that warned Russia that a huge ISIS attack might be coming in the days before the Crocus City Hall massacre that left at least 144 dead — even Moscow's allies in Tehran "tipped off Russia about the possibility of a major terrorist operation," according to a new report in Monday's Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Why Russia seems to have ignored both warnings is anyone's guess.

An unnamed senior security official claimed, "As Iran has been a victim of terror attacks for years, Iranian authorities fulfilled their obligation to alert Moscow based on information acquired from those arrested terrorists." In January, ISIS killed at least 84 Iranians and injured 284 more in a bombing near the burial site of Iran's top terrorist commander, Qasem Soleimani.

If you'll recall, Soleimani was killed by a drone strike on President Donald Trump's order in 2020 for his years of terrorist attacks and asymmetrical warfare against U.S. forces. ISIS thought his gravesite was the perfect place to kill some Iranians. They truly are at war with the world.

As the Daily Mail noted, last month's terrorist attack was Russia's deadliest in more than 20 years. The attack they're referring to was the 1999 Moscow apartment building bombing that killed around 300 and catapulted Vladimir Putin into power. It's widely believed that the attack was orchestrated by Putin, but I digress.

When you've made enemies of the United States, Russia, Iran, Israel, and all of Europe — and you did so through some of the most sensationally savage acts of terror ever committed — it's a sure thing that you're the bad guys.

Advertisement

So why is it that basically the entire world can't smash ISIS?

The fact is, we can. It's just that we choose not to, even though ISIS is (or at least aims to be) an existential threat to everything and everyone that doesn't adhere to a brand of Islam too extreme for the Mullahs of Iran.

The problem is that the major players are sitting it out.

Russia has virtually 100% of its non-nuclear combat power deployed against Ukraine, a fellow Christian nation-state. (Smart move there, Vlad!)

Iran is too busy with its imperial project of reestablishing Darius' Persian Empire in Islamic garb. It seems likely that Tehran will deal with ISIS in due course but, first, it has to crush the Israelis and various other Western devils.

Israel is hamstrung by her tiny size and hemmed in by Iran's proxies in Syria and Gaza.

The U.S. is led by an old and feckless man whose foreign policy is paralyzed by fears of "escalation." This White House is perfectly willing to use almost any means against domestic threats, like concerned parents of schoolkids, peaceful Jan 6. protestors, and the Supreme Court. Biden's foreign policy is an endless series of wasteful and dangerous half-measures.

Advertisement

China is doing its usual thing of sitting back and keeping a watchful eye on events as they play out.

So instead of getting MOAB'ed into oblivion like they were under Trump, ISIS is again metastisizing throughout the greater Middle East, with its reach extending all the way to Moscow.

Recommended: It Could Take HOW LONG to Rebuild Francis Scott Key Bridge???

P.S. Help PJ Media keep getting the truth out by becoming one of our VIP or VIP Gold supporters. You need independent news and analysis, and we need to keep the lights on. You can join here, and don't forget our massive 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code.