STUNNING: FBI Covered Up Chinese Scheme to Heist 2020 Election

The FBI knew about the Chinese scheme to rig the 2020 election for Joe Biden by flooding the zone with fake voters, but covered it up and destroyed documents to protect former FBI Director Chris Wray. Wray testified to Congress that there was nothing hinky about the 2020 election, but in reality, he knew of the Chinese conspiracy to rig the election.

That doesn't specifically mean that the election was rigged, but it sure shows the intent of U.S. "deep state" officials to hide evidence and lie to Congress about it. That is not normal.

The Fox News Digital exclusive was headlined, "FBI blocked probe into alleged Chinese 2020 election meddling to protect Wray from fallout" with the subheadline reading, "documents show The FBI recalled reporting on allegations CCP manufactured fake driver's licenses to be shipped to US to help individuals cast fraudulent ballots for Biden because it contradicted Wray testimony."

Wray testified to Congress that "the FBI had not seen any coordinated voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election," Fox reported.

Around the same time — before Wray testified — the Chinese scheme to conjure fake IDs to get mail-in ballots for their U.S. allies had been reported by FBI agents to the brass. Though the information may not have been persuasive to at least one intelligence analyst, why did somebody order the documents to be destroyed?

You can't hate these people enough.

Fox Digital put it this way:

The FBI recalled that reporting, though, Sept. 25, 2020 — just a day after Wray testified before Congress that the FBI had not seen any coordinated voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election. The FBI, at the time, had recalled that report "in order to re-interview the source." It also directed "recipients" of the original report to "destroy all copies of the original report and remove the original report from all computer holdings." But Patel, this week, declassified additional documents, including records relating to the re-interview of the source, and communications between FBI officials at the time discussing the decision-making behind the recall and its decision not to republish the intelligence reporting.

Obviously, not all the documents were destroyed because evidence of the smoking gun was found, declassified, and turned over to Sen. Charles Grassley's Judiciary Committee, which is investigating.

After Fox News Digital's story was published, Grassley sent out a howler on X.

According [to] FBI records FBI HQ SUPPRESSED INTEL [about] alleged Chinese interference in 2020 election [to] avoid embarrassing Chris Wray who made conflicting testimony [to] Congress FBI's job = perform due diligence [without] politics in mind. Under Chris Wray's [leadership] the FBI FAILED its mission.

And he thanked the new FBI Director, Kash Patel, for declassifying the documents.

Thx Dir Patel for working w Congress to provide these records to me Its an important step to restoring American ppl's trust in the FBI/ transparency+ accountability — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 1, 2025

The letter sent to Grassley by the assistant director of the FBI, Michael Yates, reads in part:

Following a directive from FBI Headquarters, the IIR was recalled even though "the IIR was coordinated and disseminated in textbook fashion." This IIR prompted significant attention throughout FBI Headquarters. For instance, according to an email requesting the recall, it was noted that the "IIR AL sent out today is getting a lot of attention from all HQ divisions. The recall was issued to "reinterview" the source. Although the source was reengaged and provided additional context to support the initial IIR, FBI Headquarters maintained its position not to republish the report. One reason cited for not releasing the IIR was because "the reporting will contradict Director Wray's testimony.'

Fox and Grassley provided a copy of the letter.

If these deep state FBI officials are willing to destroy documents, investigate Trump, and lie on FISA warrants, what else are they willing to do — rig an election?

