Things Got a Bit Nasty Between John Fetterman and Bernie Sanders

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) torched Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in an impromptu interview with CNN’s Manu Raju, and boy, Sanders didn't take it well.

The blowup is over Michigan's Senate primary, where Democrat voters look poised to hand their nomination to Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic Socialist who has spent months running to the left of nearly everyone else in the race. His chief rival, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), is clearly the more electable option, but El-Sayed looks like he’s going to win.

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A recent poll shows Republican Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) beating El-Sayed by 10 points in a general election matchup. Swap in Stevens against Rogers, and the race is a dead heat, within the margin of error.

Sanders, of course, has thrown his weight behind El-Sayed, and Fetterman thinks that is a mistake. In fact, he said so bluntly to Raju in a rather scathing attack on Sanders. He brought up Sanders' lack of regret for propping up Graham Platner, even after he was accused of rape and abuse by multiple ex-girlfriends, who also drew fire for comments many read as disparaging a fallen American hero.

Fetterman said Sanders "didn't apologize" and had "no regrets for promoting Platner and putting him in that situation." He didn't stop there, asking whether Sanders regretted "voting for a guy that was credibly accused of raping a woman and abusing other ex-girlfriends," a man Fetterman said "thinks that an American hero doesn't deserve to live."

Raju asked Fetterman point-blank whether Sanders is making it harder for Democrats to win back the Senate majority.

"Well, yes," Fetterman said. "What's he out on? What's in it for him? If it's not anything more at this point, ego. Maybe sit a few out, Bernie. You're not helping."

Sen. Fetterman unloads on Bernie Sanders over pushing Graham Platner — and says he’s hurting Dems’ chances of retaking majority by pushing El-Sayed. Says it’s about Sanders’ “ego.”



“Well, what's in it for him? If it’s not anything more at this point — ego. You know, maybe sit a… pic.twitter.com/p8uufVYNZW — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 30, 2026

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CNN's Kaitlan Collins later interviewed Sanders on The Source and played a clip of the interview.

"Is that what he said?" Sanders asked, feigning surprise, after Collins told him Fetterman thinks he should sit the race out. "So, you think I should take his advice? I probably won't. So, John, not going to take your advice."

Then Sanders went after Fetterman's standing as a Democrat entirely. "The last poll that I saw in Pennsylvania, not a whole lot of Democrats think that he is representing them," Sanders said. "And as you know, there's some question whether or not he flips and becomes a Republican. So, I would not put too much credibility in what somebody like Fetterman says."

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Sanders insisted he'll keep campaigning for El-Sayed no matter what, framing the whole fight as a battle against "a corrupt campaign finance system" where "billionaires are trying to buy elections,” blah, blah, blah. It's the same script the Vermont socialist has run for decades, and it conveniently ignores the possibility that his chosen candidate is the reason Democrats could lose a winnable Senate seat.

Sen. Bernie Sanders responds to Sen. Fetterman saying he was making it harder for Democrats to win the majority and should "sit a few out" regarding the primaries. pic.twitter.com/0Dbm4g7sMv — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 30, 2026

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Sanders doesn't seem to care.

He told Collins that he thinks El-Sayed is actually the stronger general election candidate because of the "energy" and grassroots activism behind his campaign, insisting "that's the way you win elections." Never mind what actual general election voters are telling pollsters.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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