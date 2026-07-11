John Fetterman Says Bernie Sanders Should Apologize for Graham Platner

Matt Margolis | 11:48 AM on July 11, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Graham Platner's implosion in Maine didn't just end a Senate campaign. It closed the book on Sen. John Fetterman's (D-Pa.) relationship with Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the far-left movement that once considered him one of its own.

Advertisement

Fetterman was among the first prominent Democrats willing to call out Platner's mounting baggage, even as most party leaders kept propping him up until the rape allegation made that impossible. Fetterman has taken to calling him "P-Hustle," a nod to Platner's old Reddit handle, and he's not saying it with any affection.

On Wednesday night, Fetterman sat down with Fox News' Charles Hurt on Jesse Watters Primetime and let Sanders have it.

"The trash took itself out," Fetterman said of Platner's withdrawal.

He wasn't finished. "Absolutely, Bernie Sanders needs to apologize to the voters of Maine and to everyone that donated to that train wreck of a campaign," Fetterman said.

Sanders only called on Platner to quit once the rape allegation surfaced. Before that, he was like the rest of them. Moralizing, justifying his support of Platner because winning was more important than his Nazi tattoo, his racist and misogynistic Reddit posts, or his abusive treatment of women. When the polls finally tightened and the rape allegation dropped, it was suddenly safe to call on Platner to drop out. So Sanders hardly deserves credit for breaking with Platner, and Fetterman agrees. Sanders, in his view, owes voters an apology for elevating Platner in the first place.

Advertisement

"More than anyone, he pushed 'P-Hustle' into the election," Fetterman said. "And now he keeps pushing these Communists and these kinds of awful, anti-American people."

ICYMI: Gutfeld Nails Exactly Why Democrats Turned Graham Platner Into a Folk Hero

Chris Borick, a Lehigh University professor and former president of the Pennsylvania Political Science Association, called the shift "dramatic."

"I can't find anything even close in comparison to the shifts that we've seen in Fetterman's positions on an array of matters over a short period of time," Borick said.

"We've seen people switch parties, like Arlen Specter... but in terms of a quick departure on the most significant levels, Fetterman's changes are without precedent in the state," Borick added.

Borick is a moron. Fetterman still largely aligns with the Democrats, voting with them roughly 95% of the time. That doesn’t make him a conservative. Heck, it doesn’t even make him a moderate. Supporting Israel and wanting strong borders were Democrat Party positions not all that long ago.

Yet somehow, 2018, when Fetterman was elected to the Senate, feels like forever ago. Even Bernie Sanders endorsed Fetterman's Senate bid, saying his campaign was about working to "transform this country and create a government that works for all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors.” Since Fetterman won that race, Pennsylvania Democrat groups, including the Monroe County Democrat Party in the Poconos, have taken to calling him a "traitor."

Advertisement

But back to the Platner mess. Fetterman is right. Sanders put the Democrat Party in this position; he propped up a Reddit troll with a checkered past, attached his name and reputation to him, and let Maine Democrats and party activists nationwide pour their money into him. Fetterman is right: an apology is the least Sanders owes them.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

Recommended

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — A Political Money Grab so Audacious It Comes With Its Own Standing Ovation Victoria Taft
Gutfeld Nails Exactly Why Democrats Turned Graham Platner Into a Folk Hero Matt Margolis
Nixon's the One ... Again Victoria Taft
Candace Owens Was Exposed as a Babbling, Odious She-Goblin. Will She Lose Her Audience and Influence? Scott Pinsker
The Funeral of Ali Khamenei Was Not What It Appeared to Be Rick Moran
What One Nutjob Firebomber Tells Us About Our Immigration Policies Eric Florack

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Trump Deports the Worst of the Worst. Democrats Pardon Them.
Bernie Sanders and the Democrats’ Coalition of the Appalling
Angeleno Businessman Explains How L.A. Claims Crime Is ‘Down’
Advertisement