Bill Gates Was Embedded in U.S. Agencies During COVID Era

Why the heck was billionaire techie Bill Gates so deeply involved with top policy makers for years at the Department of Energy (DOE) and National Institutes of Health (NIH)?

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Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) released more information this week revealing that Gates had a “Q” security clearance for seven years at DOE and had then-NIAID Director Anthony Fauci as his private editor during the COVID lockdown era. The Gates Foundation was even funding NIH. Then again, Gates also reportedly donated a staggering $50 million to Kamala Harris. I guess he paid a pretty high price for the privilege of being involved in so much government decision-making.

From 2014 through 2021, even during the first Trump presidency, Gates had his DOE clearance. In January 2022, Fauci — who had already edited Gates’s COVID 2020 work — pre-read Gates’s book and told him, “I gave the manuscript in close confidence to a trusted colleague who destroyed it after reading it. His name is Dr. David Morens.”

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Emails show that NIH Director Francis Collins in 2018 wrote staff and received confirmation of the foundation funding parts of the federal health agency. Gates was lobbying President Donald Trump for a universal flu vaccine, and Collins wondered if “Bill [were] going rogue?” Collins did later, however, brag about bringing NIH closer to the foundation. Gates bragged at the World Economic Forum Davos conference in 2019 that he has made billions off investing in vaccines.

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Bill Gates had no official public health authority, yet he was given a seat at the table in high-level COVID briefings and played a direct role in shaping America’s pandemic response. Private billionaires should not be steering national policy behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/1lLskvDkfe — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) August 3, 2026

The Gates Foundation also, for some reason, received multiple briefings about military biological threat programs, so he was also evidently involved in our national security.

Bill Gates is, of course, one of the biggest names tied to trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who discussed Gates’s machinations to cover up STDs he received from “Russian girls” in emails. Notably, the Gates Foundation was implicated in deadly vaccine and sterilization scandals in multiple African and Asian countries, including India, the very country that Gates claimed to want to help in 2025. In 2024, Gates referred to India as “kind of a laboratory to try things.” Furthermore, after years of demanding the most destructive energy and climate policies with the excuse that climate change was going to make mankind extinct, Gates finally admitted last year that was bunk.

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This is exactly why Gates should never have been involved in any federal COVID or energy decisions. Aside from the fact that he wasn’t an elected official, he clearly has a very bad track record on healthcare and energy.

There was absolutely no reason for Gates to be involved with as many agencies and programs as he was, nor for him to be funding government programs unless he was getting some sort of special kickback or influence.

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