NIH Announces Policy to Prohibit Gain-of-Function Research

On the day before Anthony Fauci came to the Senate for a congressional hearing, the Trump-Bhattacharya National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a new policy to prohibit gain-of-function research like the kind that led to COVID-19.

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Fauci’s NIH subsidiary directed millions of dollars in funding to the Wuhan, China, lab where it is almost certain scientists manufactured and leaked the COVID-19 virus. In fact, the Biden autopen pardon for Fauci covers all the way back to 2014 because that is precisely when Fauci began funding bat coronavirus research in Wuhan. Bureaucrats and petty dictators shut down our country and disrupted our lives for the sake of a virus resulting from risky gain-of-function research. That is precisely why we don’t want any more of it.

In a July 28 press release, NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya noted, “During my confirmation hearing, I pledged to the American public that I would implement strong and transparent oversight of NIH-supported research.” In fulfillment of that promise, he announced the U.S. Government Policy for Stopping High-Risk Life Sciences Research, which he described as a “groundbreaking government-wide policy.”

This will, he stated, be the first time ever that the federal government will have “an explicit prohibition on dangerous gain-of-function research which can significantly endanger American lives and pose substantial risk to our Nation’s security.” It marks a “paradigm shift in federal oversight by adopting a comprehensive, risk-based framework supported by strong enforcement, accountability, and transparency measures.”

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Besides banning federal support for gain-of-function research, “the policy introduces enhanced review and reporting requirements for all life sciences research, including independent, top-down assessments for projects that may increase the harmful consequences of biological agents,” Bhattacharya went on.

Related: Fauci Wrote About Not Admitting Vaccine’s Ineffectiveness Due to Mandates and Boosters

The policy furthermore provides reinforcement for international safeguards through new global restrictions, “including banning life sciences research involving certain countries or entities and prohibiting high-risk work in countries lacking adequate oversight.” No more bat coronavirus research in China, where the government controls everything and is extremely hostile to America.

Bhattacharya warned, “All researchers and institutions engaged in life sciences work should review this critical policy in detail. NIH will collaborate closely with interagency partners and the biomedical research community to support robust implementation.” He ended:

Finally, it is essential that all scientists continue to foster a culture of thoughtful evaluation of both the benefits and risks of every experiment — whether or not it meets a high-risk classification. Even with strong safeguards, work involving biological agents can carry inherent risk, and it is our collective responsibility to prevent the most dangerous research while ensuring that NIH-supported science continues to protect and improve the health and well-being of the American public.

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Contrast this policy with the attitude of Anthony Fauci, who in August 2022 was writing in his journal logs that he knew the COVID vaccines were not really effective, but he didn’t want the public to know or they would not take their boosters and accept unnecessary, tyrannical mandates. A change in federal leadership makes a big difference.

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