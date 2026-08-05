San Antonio Current: Inept Journalists or Traitors?

The Muslim Brotherhood’s stated mission is to destroy America and Western Civilization from within. This is why Texas Gov. Abbott has declared the Muslim Brotherhood and Council on Islamic Relations (CAIR) terrorist organizations.

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Along with many others in his field, counter terrorism expert John Guandolo teaches that CAIR is the press and propaganda arm of the Muslim Brotherhood. Likewise, HAMAS is the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Brotherhood memo to take down America and Western civilization became known to most Americans during the 2008 Hamas Holy Land Foundation terrorist trial in Dallas, Texas. After the guilty verdict came in, Nihad Awad, Omar Ahmad, Ghassan Elashi, and several other leaders of CAIR were named as unindicted co-conspirators.

However, as soon as the Obama administration came into power, Eric Holder declined to charge them.

The Brotherhood mission statement to destroy America was written by Mohammed Akram and approved by the Brotherhood’s Shura Council in 1991. In order to sabotage America from within, the memo specifically details that this Grand Jihad must call on Muslim brothers to gain the keys and tools of our civilization with the help of the non-believing miserable hands within. Is one of those hands the San Antonio Current?

Julianna Plewes (she/her) of The San Antonio Current recently reviewed my new film, Remember the Alamo: Don’t Sharia My Texas; she/her titled she/her’s article: “Anti-Muslim propaganda film by Texas right-wingers seizes on San Antonio’s Alamo as central symbol.”

As a former ballet dancer and bull-rider (That’s right, I used to wear tights for a living. Deal with it.), I was surprised to learn that I’m a right-winger. Usually I’m just happy to be called a Texan. The article goes on to quote Imran Ghani, director of CAIR’s Houston chapter.

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He refers to me as part of an “extremist minority.” Like most of Texas, I’m not quite certain why the head of a declared terrorist organization hasn’t been arrested, let alone sought out for quotes in a film review. But you must admit there is a ton of irony in him labeling this filmmaker as an “extremist.”

In today’s volatile environment, this is a very dangerous accusation to throw at someone. My friend Charlie Kirk was labeled a dangerous extremist, and he lost his life for it. Because he carried such a dehumanizing brand, large sections of the nation thought he deserved to be assassinated. That is a strategy right out of the Nazi playbook: Dehumanize those who disagree with you. That’s why the average German didn’t protest when his Jewish neighbors were loaded onto trains.

The author next reached out to George Washington University political science professor Elisabeth Anker. Professor Anker isn’t a fan of my film.

“Not only is it propagandist, it’s demonstrably false.” Anker says, adding, “It seems to be pushing disinformation and a fake narrative about Sharia law coming for Texas, which is not true…it is actually quite dangerous to see a film like this…” The professor fails to counter anything specific in the film about Sharia, the statements made by the imams who declare it will take over every home in America, its history, its mandated compliance, practices, or strategy that is not true.

Julianna Plewes (she/her) continues, “The movie weaves in both fact and fiction, often with narrative glue heavy on unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.” However, she doesn’t list one single factual error in the entire two hours and 11 minutes of the film. Why not?

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She also labels award-winning journalist Lara Logan and decorated former National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as conspiracy theorists. That is a term she loves to throw around and also one that was used abundantly by the CIA to squash any questioning of the Warren Report and John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Miss Plewes (she/her) also states that my film drips with “Islamophobia” without giving a single example. However, she does reference a Monty Python-ish, John Cleese-inspired comedy skit that is in the film. What she fails to explain to her audience is that, in the making of that skit, the lead actor dropped out the night before filming because his family was too afraid that he would be killed for making fun of Islam.

How can that happen in the United States of America? How did we ever get to a point where a professional actor is afraid to be funny because he could be killed by a religion? We could ask the 17 people who were massacred when Charlie Hebdo tried to be funny if this actor and his family were being Islamophobic or simply extremely prudent. Wait, no, we can’t because they’re all dead now.

That question then leads into a seven-minute compressed animated biography of Mohammed taken directly from the Sira, the complete biography of Mohammed written by his contemporaries. Mohammed himself could neither read nor write. He was illiterate. In any event, by the end of that cartoon, you will understand exactly who the warlord Mohammed was.

Julianna Plewes (she/her) also mentions the cartoon music video in the film. The hook of the song is – Just go home. Don’t Sharia my Texas. However, Julianna (she/her) Plewes goes on to write: “…an animated cowgirl chasing Muslim men with a pistol. During the song, she stops by a row of women wearing burqas, pulling them off one by one to reveal Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uniforms underneath.”

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Here she again misrepresents the facts: The heroic cowgirl only pulls off two of the burqas. The last two women, eager to be free of their Sharia shackles, embrace their newfound feminist freedom and excitedly pull off their own burqas to emerge as strong liberated women. As for the “Muslim men” that our cowgirl chases away, they were not peaceful Muslim men. They were jihadis who had all picked up large rocks and were about to stone to death a burqa-clad Muslim woman buried up to her neck. Our cowgirl shoots the rocks. Not the men. Once she is saved and freed from her death pit, the woman hugs our cowgirl and rips off her own burqa to reveal that she is a designer-dressed businesswoman now free to challenge any man to be a top CEO. Our cowgirl also rescues a gay guy whom a jihadi threw off a roof. The cartoon clearly delineates between good people and Muslim Brotherhood jihadis. Again, why would Julianna Plewes (she/her) not want you to know the truth?

If you were to only read Julianna (she/her) Plewes’ San Antonio film review and not watch the film, then you would never know that:

Mohammed was a pedophile who married his favorite wife, Aisha, when she was only six years old. He consummated the marriage when she was nine. This is not a conspiracy theory; it is documented history. Under Sharia law, this is legal and still practiced today.

Or that Aziz Budri, Muslim scholar and founder of the Muslim Association of America, believes that 10-year-old girls are sexually mature. That is not conspiracy theory; it’s what he stated in our interview for the film. That too is legal under Sharia law.

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Or that Dutch film director Theo van Gogh begged for his life as Mohammed Bouyeri shot him, stabbed him, slit his throat, and then pinned a manifesto warning against disrespecting Mohammed through his ribcage with a knife. This is not a conspiracy theory. Under Sharia law, Muslims are called to punish those who disrespect their prophet.

Or that Dallas father Yaser Abdel Said killed his two daughters, Amina and Sarah, for dating kafir (non-Muslim) boys. This is not a conspiracy theory. Under Sharia law, honor killings are legal.

Or that Tommy Robinson’s 13-year-old cousin Jeannette’s life was destroyed after she was raped by a roomful of bearded Muslim men. That was not a conspiracy theory. Under Sharia law, she deserved to be raped because she too was kafir and her body was not completely covered.

And if you only read Julianna Plewes (she/her) San Antonio Current film review, you would never know that Lara Logan was gang raped and beaten nearly to death by a mob of more than 100 Muslim men. That too wasn’t a conspiracy theory. Under Sharia law, that was also legal.

Are you beginning to understand why we don’t want Sharia law in Texas? Do you understand why we want to stop the Muslim Brotherhood?

If Julianna Plewes (she/her), Professor Anker, or Mr. Ghani had watched the entire film or even Googled me, they would know this isn’t my first rodeo with the Muslim Brotherhood or CAIR. I have been fighting against the Muslim Brotherhood’s mission for 19 years. By the way, we won the last round.

At the end of the San Antonio Current article, CAIR’s Houston Director Imran Ghani insinuates that I have never met a Muslim and invites me to visit a mosque and arrange a sit-down so I can hear from Muslims what Islam is all about. I suggest that Mr. Ghani watch the film where Aziz Budri, a highly respected Islamic scholar and founder of the Islamic Association of Texas, and I have an in-depth debate on Sharia as represented in the Koran, Hadiths, and Sira. If he can’t take the time to watch the film, he could at least Google me. He also will discover that this isn’t my first rodeo.

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I am not Islamophobic. I do not fear Islam. I don’t hate anyone.

Twenty-three years ago, a young Muslim ranger in Kenya saved my life. I would do anything or go anywhere if Abdi needed my help. But Abdi isn’t in Texas forcing halal meat on our school kids, or telling us that we cannot draw Jesus, or killing Texas daughters for dating Americans, or telling our women to cover up or be raped.

BTW, the San Antonio Current and Miss Julianna (she/her) Plewes never called to interview me. They/them also never reached out to our producer, Tim Lowry, for comment.

That’s lazy journalism at best or propaganda at the worst. I will let those who watch the film decide for themselves.

The biggest takeaway from Remember the Alamo that the enemies of America do not want you to know is that Islam is not a religion. It is a civilization. It is a political system for governing every aspect of a Muslim’s daily life, and the law that commands it is a set of medieval rules that haven’t changed since 632 AD. That law is Sharia.

The Muslim Brotherhood doesn’t want Texans or Americans to understand that Sharia law is the enemy of the U.S. Constitution. The two legal systems cannot co-exist in the same civilization. Constitutional law enshrines the rights that were given to us by God, the Father of Jesus Christ. Even so, our Republic still provides for separation between church and state. Under Sharia law, their god is the state.

Don’t take my word for it. Watch and listen to the Imams and Islamic scholars in the film. Learn from their own words. Then decide for yourself.

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I believe wholeheartedly that this San Antonio Current article propagandizes for the Muslim Brotherhood’s mission to destroy America.

Please ask yourself: By publishing this article, is the San Antonio Current simply practicing shoddy partisan journalism? Or has it committed treason by acting as one of the Muslim Brotherhood’s miserable hands?