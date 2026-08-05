Max Miller Destroys His Career in Disastrous, Shambolic CNN Interview

Well. That was an unmitigated disaster.

In today’s edition of Save My Career, embattled Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) appeared on CNN yesterday evening, where anchor Jake Tapper cross-examined him — live on the air — about allegations of spousal abuse, child abuse, and drug use. And it was certainly a memorable performance for all the wrong reasons.

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Why’d he go on CNN?

We’ll get into that in just a sec, but we must first identify Miller’s PR objectives:

Reassure Republican voters so that he doesn't face pressure to drop out of his reelection race. (GOP abandonment is his #1 vulnerability. If he loses MAGA’s base, his career is kaput.) He wants us to believe that Team MAGA still needs him. Put his latest scandal(s) behind him. (This has “already been addressed” and is therefore “yesterday’s news.”) Time to move on. Appear credible, honest, and trustworthy — so we believe his denials.

Now let’s reverse-engineer Miller’s PR strategy: The benefit of using CNN — as opposed to Fox News, where the ratings (and Republican audience) are over triple the size — is threefold:

By appearing on CNN, Miller is signaling that he’s unafraid of tough, hostile questions. You can accuse him of many things (some of which are admittedly horrific), but you can’t accuse him of seeking a softball interview. He wants us to conclude, “If Miller had anything to hide, he wouldn’t have gone on CNN.” Thus, he must be innocent. Jake Tapper was also a perfect foil because GOP audiences are already expecting him to be rude, nasty, and antagonistic towards Republicans. In a verbal conflict between Tapper and Miller, conservatives are STRONGLY predisposed to side with Miller because Tapper has made false accusations against Republicans for years. (Plus, since Joe Biden’s senility so spectacularly fooled Tapper, he’s clearly not that bright, and Miller probably figured he’d steamroll him.) Since CNN’s Republican audience is so small, more Republicans will hear about his interview than see it. This means Miller can claim credit for entering the “belly of the beast” (and answering all the tough questions without flinching), while spinning any problematic moments on X, conservative podcasts, Fox News, Newsmax, etc. — where the MAGA audience is more concentrated.

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I understand why Miller adopted this strategy, but it was still PR malpractice. In fact, it was such an unholy trainwreck that his career is likely over.

The smarter PR approach would’ve been to sidestep the controversy instead of litigating it point-by-point: “I love my little girl more than life itself, and it just kills me that she’ll read all these horrible lies about her daddy one day. That’s why I’ll never say a bad word about my daughter’s mother — even when it exonerates me.”

That’s all he had to say!

And if he must elaborate: “I’m not the first Republican who was slandered in the media and vindicated by the court. Because the God’s-honest truth is, the courts have already investigated, reviewed, and rejected every single false claim — which is why I still have 50%-50% custody of my beautiful daughter. So I’ll let my lawyers focus on the legal stuff, I’ll continue to represent the great people of Ohio, and I’ll pray to Christ each night for my family to heal. No matter what happens next, I’ll NEVER stop praying for my ex-wife’s recovery and mental health. What our family has gone through is hell, and all I can do is be the best daddy possible. I’ll have no further comments.”

Miller’s PR mistake was his original conceit: When he appeared on CNN, he didn’t answer the questions that his target audience cared about the most.

We wanted to be reassured that he’s innocent — that the allegations are false and he’s a loving, honorable father — and that his congressional race is still winnable. Had Miller done this, his CNN interview could’ve worked. (Not a great chance, but still a chance.)

Instead, he attacked his own family. He got in the weeds when he should’ve gone “big picture.” And he spoke (repeatedly!) about how virtuous and honorable he’d appear one day to his daughter if he stayed in the race and lost because hey, at least he wasn’t a coward who quit.

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But that’s not the problem MAGA wanted to solve!

NOBODY in MAGA wants to lose a district that Donald Trump won by double digits in 2024, simply so Max Miller would have a better story to tell his daughter! It doesn’t come across as loving, noble, responsible, or endearing.

Instead, it seems selfish as hell.

Here’s the complete Tapper-Miller interview:

🤯 Rep. Max Miller's interview with Jake Tapper is an utter trainwreck 🤯



Miller went on CNN to try to push back against credible accusations that he abused his ex-wife and child, but he only made things worse for himself. He threatened his ex-wife's father (Sen. Bernie Moreno)… pic.twitter.com/BGOIcKIdKx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 4, 2026

The early reviews were damning (NSFW):

one of the most astonishing interviews I've ever seen with a politician. hard to watch but worth watching in full. power of preparation. https://t.co/pFEB5y1JfD — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 4, 2026

There were contradictory moments:

Tapper: Now, your ex-wife stated to police that your child told her… “daddy kill you”



Max Miller: I wish you could talk to my beautiful baby girl. She can't string together sentences like that



Tapper: But didn't you just tell me that she had said that she was scared to go to… pic.twitter.com/AETg1H8RZA — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2026

There was an awkward exchange about Miller’s drug use:

Tapper: When's the last time you ever used illegal drugs?



Miller: Several years ago?



Tapper: Two? Twenty?



Miller: This is testosterone replacement therapy. Secretary Hegseth, just three weeks ago, allowed our entire military, who are males, to take testosterone replacement… pic.twitter.com/NiUl649qXJ — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2026

He encouraged CNN to investigate the women who’ve accused him of physical abuse:

Tapper: But you understand that the reason that this is a story is because it's not the first time a woman that you've been intimate with has accused you of violence and abuse.



Miller: I hope that you and the rest of the media do the same amount of digging as you are into me,… pic.twitter.com/4CbiMpKJKv — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2026

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He acknowledged being in therapy for over a decade:

Tapper: Senator Moreno said on Sunday that you have admitted privately that you need to get help.



Miller: That’s projection.



Tapper: Have you ever said that?



Miller: No, not to him.



Tapper: To anyone?



Miller: I think a lot of people within this country see a therapist pic.twitter.com/28DJQYH2Sr — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2026

I’m guessing Miller’s ham-fisted attempt to compare his PR woes to President Trump’s wasn’t well-received by the White House:

Tapper: There are now three women who have accused you of violent behavior. Are all three of these women who don't know each other lying?



Miller: Yes… In 2016, when Donald J. Trump faced the most extreme allegations… guess what? He stayed in and he was resilient pic.twitter.com/rNuHzuUg91 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2026

He not-so-subtly hinted he had blackmail information about his ex-father-in-law, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio):

whoa -- Max Miller on CNN threatens Sen. Bernie Moreno with "exposing a deeply and personal embarrassing matter" after Moreno called for his resignation pic.twitter.com/wLHVce0lgD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 4, 2026

And in another interview, he went even further, gossiping about Moreno family troubles, a broken finger, and a $5 million bounty:

Rep. Max Miller claims Sen. Moreno offered to pay $5 million to his daughter to leave the family and dislocated his finger



Source close to the Morenos says “totally false” and “totally made up” pic.twitter.com/f0VbHDaLrV — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) August 5, 2026

Attacking Sen. Moreno was an incredibly stupid PR tactic. Of all Miller’s missteps, this was at the very top of the list, because it negated his “Team MAGA” argument. After all, we don’t want Miller in Congress because he’s a generationally gifted political talent or a uniquely insightful thinker — but because he’ll vote for the MAGA agenda.

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His entire purpose is being a team player! That’s literally his job!

“Support me or I’ll destroy other MAGA politicians” was a dumb way to win Team MAGA’s loyalty.

And besides, the MAGAverse values Sen. Moreno more than Rep. Miller:

🇺🇸OH Sen. @BernieMoreno is a TRULY good man who does NOT deserve the harassment he's receiving from the media



I've never publicly released this, but back in 2023 after I exposed Biden's East Palestine, Ohio coverup alongside a local working class mom, Bernie reached out to see… pic.twitter.com/CkBmwFI5S6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2026

Jennings: I found no reason why I would want Max Miller serving in Congress. pic.twitter.com/HYVtE78KlO — Acyn (@Acyn) August 5, 2026

It’s not just because a senator is more important than a House member. It’s also because Moreno comes across as far more credible:

Moreno: She has a little blue bunny that she sleeps with. Max Miller would not hand over the little blue bunny—literally held it hostage for 48 hours. This girl was crying at night because she can't sleep without her little blue bunny. This is the level of total and complete… pic.twitter.com/N5cYj7Cc0J — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2026

Bottom line?

This is no longer about right and wrong, because right and wrong are impossible to determine. It’s a tragic “he said-she said” family dispute. We weren’t there; we don’t know what really happened.

What matters is the objective political reality.

As we discussed yesterday:

Is it possible that Rep. Miller is telling the truth? You betcha. This is high-stakes, big league politics. With control of the House coming down to just a handful of districts, destroying Miller’s career raises the question of cui bono. (Be naïve of us to deny the possibility.) But it’s also true that [Ms. Moreno] is the second pro-Trump MAGA member who’s accused Miller of physical abuse.

Today we filed for a Temporary Restraining Order against Cong. Max Miller (R-OH) on behalf of former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. https://t.co/pic5DNQulF — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) August 3, 2026

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From People Magazine:

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has filed a motion seeking a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Rep. Max Miller, according to her attorney. […] Grisham dated Miller, then an aide to President Donald Trump, from 2019 to 2020, around the time she was White House press secretary. In a Washington Post op-ed in 2021, Grisham wrote about a relationship that “turned abusive” and a former partner who was “physical,” without naming Miller. Miller, who has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2023, denied the accusations and filed a defamation lawsuit against Grisham the following year. After Grisham’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit was denied, Miller voluntarily dismissed the case with prejudice in August 2023, Cleveland.com reported.

The reality is, Miller is currently losing by five points in a district that President Trump won by 11 points. A two-term Republican congressman shouldn’t be locked in a life-and-death struggle in a ruby-red Ohio district. Miller will need oodles of money to survive — funds that could’ve gone to other GOP candidates — and even then, he’s likely to lose in November.

So not only would the GOP lose his Ohio seat (and possibly control of the House), and not only would he siphon money that could get other MAGA candidates elected, but Democrats will also use Miller’s scandal as a blunt instrument to bash Republicans on a national level: The media will demand candidates in all 50 states to disavow him. Everyone will have to talk about him.

It’s a time-suck, a money-drain, and a guaranteed political distraction.

Sorry, but the juice ain’t worth the squeeze.

According to Ohio law, we now have a five-day window to pull a Graham Platner and remove Max Miller from the ballot.

From The Hill:

If Miller were to withdraw after Aug. 4, the deadline to replace him on the ballot would be Aug. 10. The replacement would be chosen by the GOP county party chairs in the district, and the chair of the most populous county party would be required to provide at least two days’ notice for the meeting to select a new nominee, the office notes.

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It’s time for Rep. Miller to do what’s best for the MAGA movement — even when it’s embarrassing or inconvenient for Max Miller. It’s time for him to man up, grow up, and shut up.

This means dropping out of his reelection race before Aug. 10, quit yapping to the media about his baby daughter/ex-wife/ex-father-in-law, and focusing on being the world’s best daddy.

After all, if Miller is telling the truth, then his little girl desperately needs a full-time, at-home, mentally engaged Papa a helluva lot more than Ohioans need Max Miller in Congress. With rare exceptions, politicians are replaceable. (Even the good ones.)

But fathers are not.

Congress can wait. Max Miller’s daughter needs him. Now — today.

Because sometimes, the smartest PR move of all is simply doing the right thing.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach its crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, one way or another, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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