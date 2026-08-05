A Secret Cuban CIA Task Force?

Before I get into this, I just want to say that all of this is coming from anonymous sources. Neither the White House nor the CIA has commented on it, and I can't independently confirm it. More often than not, anonymously sourced MSM articles on Venezuela and Cuba tend to be false or only have bits of truth sprinkled in, but I felt this topic was worth a mention as we watch the Donald Trump administration work toward a free Cuba. So, take them with a grain of salt. They may or may not be true, but here's what Politico and the New York Times are reporting this week.

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First up, on Tuesday, Politico reported that the United States has increased its intelligence presence in Cuba in recent months. It claims that it could lead to actions "ranging from a U.S. military operation in Cuba to stepped up efforts to turn Cuban officials or ordinary citizens against the regime."

This came from two individuals "familiar with the situation." Here's more:

One of the individuals said the U.S. has recently sent spies and assets to Cuba. The person declined to specify the scope of the increased intelligence collection effort or which U.S. agencies are involved because they didn’t want to risk giving details that could compromise operations. The U.S. has 18 offices and agencies that make up the intelligence community. The second person described the move as increasing the CIA’s 'presence' recently but declined to specify timeframes or who was involved. Both people were granted anonymity because the topic involves sensitive intelligence.

One person described the move "as a key tactical step that could pave the way for a U.S. military incursion," but said that nothing is set in stone. The other said that Trump still prefers to work this situation through diplomatically.

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Times saw the Politico "increase intelligence presence story" and raised it to a "secret Cuba task force."

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"The CIA has secretly established a Cuba task force, setting in motion plans for a more concerted campaign to pressure the Cuban government to make the economic, political and leadership changes demanded by President Trump," the Times reports, according to "people briefed on the action."

Here's more on that:

The creation of the task force will allow the agency to quickly direct more financial, human and technical resources at Cuba, they said. The task force has begun adding case officers who recruit and manage spies, intelligence analysts, officers who conduct cyberoperations and officers who specialize in covert influence operations, the people said.



[...]



The people briefed on the new task force said its mandate is more limited: to create fissures among the Cuban political elite, in hope of pressuring the Cubans to replace perceived anti-American hard-liners with more practical leaders more amenable to Mr. Trump’s demands.

If you'll remember, CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Havana in May, making him the highest-ranking Trump Administration official to do so. He met with the heads of Cuba's intelligence services: Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, aka "El Cangrejo," or "The Crab," who is the grandson of Raúl Castro, and Interior Minister Lázaro Álvarez Casas. While it was never confirmed exactly what was discussed, reputable sources claimed it was meant to serve as a warning to the regime.

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Ratcliffe even brought along with him one of the paramilitary operators involved in the January operation that captured Nicolás Maduro, and he reportedly told the Cuban officials that this was the guy who killed your men who were protecting Maduro. If you'll recall, Maduro's security was made up of both Venezuelans and Cubans, and 32 Cubans died in the operation.

The CIA has had a presence in Cuba since the late 1950s/early1960s, but it has declined in the 21st century. If these reports are true, it would likely be the biggest expansion in decades.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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