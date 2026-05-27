Talarico Is Now Trying to Run Away From His Radical Positions

It’s absolutely hilarious the way Democrats think that James Talarico has a prayer at winning in November. Democrats have tried and failed repeatedly to win Texas. It seems like we go through this dance every two years. Whether it’s a presidential, gubernatorial, or Senate election, the narrative established early on is that Texas is in play, and then the Republican wins handily. In 2020, NBC News declared Texas a “toss-up” state. In 2024, some polls claimed Kamala Harris was in striking distance of President Donald Trump… and then he won by roughly 14 points.

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The problem Democrats have with Texas is that they keep thinking far-left candidates can be contenders there.

And this year, they ran Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico. What a joke.

Texas Democrats clearly knew that, despite her national profile, Crockett was unelectable. But their only other choice was Talarico, and while he may not be the firebrand that Crockett is, he couldn’t be more out of step with mainstream Texas voters. He clearly sees that this is a problem for his campaign, and now he’s trying to run from his record.

Talarico sat down with CBS News, attempting to distance himself from his many, many, many past statements aligning himself with radical gender ideology.

CBS anchor Ed O'Keefe gave Talarico a clean shot at addressing his past comments, and it did not go well.

Regarding his past statement that "God is non-binary," he claimed, "I think I was being intentionally provocative with that statement." He then pivoted to scripture, citing the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Galatians, where Paul writes that in Christ "there is neither male nor female." But critics argue that interpretation takes the verse out of context. The full passage reads: "There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus," a statement traditionally understood to mean that all people have equal access to salvation through God. It most certainly doesn’t imply God is “non-binary.”

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I’m guessing O’Keefe wasn’t able to challenge him on that, but regardless, Talarico stumbled as he tried to explain his statements. "There are some statements that I've made that … I certainly regret. There are statements that I've made where I've missed the mark. I'll be the first to admit that."

The problem, of course, is that if you’re familiar with his statements, you know he’s made many of them repeatedly and clearly chose his words intently.

And O’Keefe, to his credit, didn’t let it go. He brought up a second clip from the same 2021 session, where Talarico argued that "modern science acknowledges six biological variations based on chromosomes" to make the case that biological sex is "a nuanced spectrum, not a strict binary."

Now that he’s running for the U.S. Senate, does he still believe there are six biological sexes?

Wouldn’t you know, he backtracked.

"I know there are two sexes, men and women," Talarico said.

It sure is weird how he can’t even own up to his own beliefs.

Texas state Rep. and Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico responded to GOP attacks over his past remark that God is “non-binary,” telling @edokeefe that some of his previous comments “missed the mark.”



“There are some statements that I’ve made that I certainly regret,”… pic.twitter.com/VRsEXHo6ir — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 27, 2026

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In the end, Talarico has shown us who he really is for years. Now that he’s running for the U.S. Senate in Texas, one of the reddest states in the country, he’s pretending to be something he isn’t. And that’s not only sad but also the reason Democrats can’t figure out how to win Texas.

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