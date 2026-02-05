Is This the Most Mask-Drop Moment Ever by a Leftist?

There's no shortage of telling moments when leftists have revealed their true feelings about their political opponents. Barack Obama’s comments about small-town voters at a San Francisco — where else? — fundraiser in 2008 weren’t enough to derail his presidential campaign, but revisiting them now reveals a mindset that should have raised serious doubts about his ability to unite the country.

You go into these small towns in Pennsylvania and, like a lot of small towns in the Midwest, the jobs have been gone now for 25 years and nothing's replaced them. And they fell through the Clinton administration, and the Bush administration, and each successive administration has said that somehow these communities are gonna regenerate and they have not. And it's not surprising then they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.

Then there were Hillary Clinton’s "basket of deplorable" remarks at a 2016 New York — where else? — fundraiser, which arguably irreparably damaged her campaign:

I know there are only 60 days left to make our case — and don't get complacent, don't see the latest outrageous, offensive, inappropriate comment and think well he's done this time. We are living in a volatile political environment. You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people, now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets offensive, hateful, mean-spirited rhetoric. Now some of those folks, they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America.

Without video of these remarks, the full condescension or hatred isn’t fully conveyed. Still, the words alone make one thing clear: while conservatives often see leftists as naïve and their ideas as dangerous, leftists see conservatives as fundamentally evil. Evil, of course, needs to be defeated at all costs, as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) made clear after Charlie Kirk's assassination. After offering some perfunctory regret about his murder in 2025, she immediately segued into a litany of his supposed crimes that would seemingly explain it:

But what I do know for sure is that Charlie Kirk was someone who once said, "Guns save lives" after a school shooting. Charlie was someone who was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police … downplay slavery and what black people have gone through in this country by saying Juneteenth should never exist.

Now we have the quintessential mask-drop moment — a recent video from Spain showing that leftists don’t bemoan the disappearance of their ideological opponents. The official in the video is Irene Montero, the political secretary of the Spanish leftist party Podemos. She leaves no doubt about her views of those on the political right, even advocating their replacement:

I want to ask migrant and racialized people that they please don't leave us alone with so many retrograde right-wingers, and of course we do want them to vote, of course we do, we've achieved regularized-status legal papers, status regularization now already, and now we're going either after full citizenship or after changing the law so that they can vote, of course. I hope for Great Replacement theory, I hope we manage to sweep this country of retrograde right-wingers and racists with migrant people, with working people, of course I want replacement to take place. Replacement of retrograde right-wingers. Replacement of racists. Replacement of scroungers, and that we manage to do it with the working people of this country, whatever skin color they may present, whether Chinese, black, brown, with all comrades the working people of this country.

You can see Montero in her full rage — and the standing ovation she receives at the end of her remarks — here:

🇪🇸 | The leader of the Spanish far-left admits at an event that she is in favor of replacing the native population with foreigners to alter voting dynamics:



«I hope for 'replacement theory,' I hope we can sweep this country of fascists and racists with immigrants. Whatever their… pic.twitter.com/f4vzpGx7jn — ʜᴇʀQʟᴇs ᴇɴɢ (@Herqles_eng) January 31, 2026

The comments were shocking enough that even Elon Musk tweeted about them, saying Montero was advocating genocide:

She is advocating genocide. Utterly contemptible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2026

In her remarks, Montero was referencing the Spanish government’s decision to regularize more than 500,000 undocumented migrants, a measure that was agreed to by Madero’s party Podemos and the ruling Socialist party. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tried to dress up such a civilization-destroying move by saying Spain was choosing the path of "dignity, community and justice."

Musk called this out too, retweeting a post that said the amnesty was flat-out "electoral engineering." Sanchez cheekily responded by claiming he was on the side of "humanity."

Mars can wait. Humanity can’t. https://t.co/Oc4qAYtd3f — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 29, 2026

Watching leftists protest President Donald Trump’s efforts to remove dangerous criminals who entered the country during years of open-border policies under Joe Biden is just the latest reminder: the left often stresses the humanity of everyone — except those who hold conservative views.

