Get Ready for the Democrats’ Season of Bloodthirst

In order for the Democrats to take control of the culture and ultimately the government, people have to die. It’s just a fact. As much as the left likes to blame conservatives for killing people for not wearing masks, not getting vaccinated, and for ignoring the lies of climate change and transgenderism, the movement that is fully reliant on violence and death is the left, and more specifically the 2026 version of the Democrat Party.

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In the coming weeks, you’re going to be treated to unapologetic displays from the left, celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and the radical Islamic attacks on America from 25 years ago on 9/11. For every sober and respectful commemoration event, it will feel like there are two or more disgusting displays from the left that can only appeal to the savage instincts of its base.

This has already started. My colleague David Manney wrote about a recent Hasan Piker event, where he sang a song in celebration of the murder of Kirk, sparking the leftist crowd in attendance to cheer.

“During a live performance of his Fear& podcast, Piker led a packed theater in a mocking rendition of ‘We Are Charlie Kirk,’ a tribute song that appeared after Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University last Sept. 10.

His co-hosts laughed, the audience cheered and sang along, and Piker later posted a photo from the show with the caption, ‘Carried the flame in.’”

Here is Hasan Piker now mocking the murder of Charlie Kirk as we approach the 1 year anniversary of his assassination



The Bolsheviks will kill us all and they will laugh about it pic.twitter.com/6ic8nKdSyT — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) August 22, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat nominee for the Michigan Senate race, is trying to create some separation from one of his best political friends, allies, and operatives, Hasan Piker, on the issue of 9/11. He’s not doing it because he had a change of heart. He’s doing it because his political advisors are telling him that Americans still aren’t all that receptive to Piker’s and the left’s views on 9/11. Piker has famously said that “America deserved 9/11.”

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Still, in trying to distance himself from Piker’s comments, El-Sayed sent a neat and tidy dog whistle to his own base, which loves it some bloodlust.

Politico reported what El-Sayed had to say about those 9/11 comments: “’Of course it was a dumb statement and of course I think Hasan himself would say that was a dumb statement,’ El-Sayed said. ‘He disavowed it. So yes, America didn’t deserve 9/11, but you know, to sit here and play gotcha politics with a dumb thing somebody said out of context that they disavowed themselves — to say, ‘oh well, what does that mean about what you think?’”

El-Sayed’s comments are a stark difference from his interview with POLITICO earlier this year in which he declined to denounce Piker’s views in what he called a ‘gotcha game.’ ‘I’m not here to disavow people’s views,’ El-Sayed said at the time.

For those of you in the back row checking your phones, the dog whistle in this case is where El-Sayed has gone on record saying, "I'm not here to disavow people's views."

Of course, the left is not limiting its enjoyment of bloodletting to the Kirk assassination and the 25th anniversary of 9/11. It has other more recent murderous events to celebrate, like its sickening displays of joy and satisfaction at the trial of Lindsay Clancy. You may know her as the woman who strangled all three of her children, killing them in her home’s basement. She then, apparently, tried to kill herself by cutting her wrists and jumping from the window of an upstairs bedroom.

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This is Charles Manson stuff. As bad as the crime is, culturally what’s worse is that a significant segment of the left and others have come out in support of Clancy, the admitted killer.

Lindsay Clancy brutally strangled her 3 kids to death



Feminists in court today: pic.twitter.com/WfFRJaRNX9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 25, 2026

Sorry for repeated use of this word, but there is no other. You can see the bloodlust in their eyes, can’t you? These people are far more than political actors, but in the context of this political time of the year, you have to know that these are people of the left. This is the left.

Then there is the case of Luigi Mangione, who has pleaded guilty to the cold-blooded assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. In committing the premeditated murder, the privileged rich kid established himself as an almost mythical hero to leftists everywhere.

CNN reported on June 5, 2025, “In the months since the fatal shooting of Thompson, Mangione has become a cult-like figure. There has been a massive outpouring of support on social media and at his court appearances from people with deep frustration and anger at the American for-profit health care system. They see the American health insurance industry as broken, overly expensive and quick to deny coverage.”

The one thing the woke cable network’s article left out was that Mangione only became a “cult-like figure” to Democrats and leftists, not simply “people with deep frustration.”

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If you're wondering whether those of us on the right are working too hard to connect the dots, Hasan Piker will put those wonders to rest. As Piker goes, so goes the left, and in the process so goes the Democrat Party. This is Piker providing some continuity to the left's now predictable support for murder as a political tactic, along with some New York Times operatives nodding in approval. In the Democrats' world, the killer is the victim.

In a new NYT interview, Hasan Piker says that many “understand” Luigi Mangione killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson because Thompson himself was guilty of “social murder” pic.twitter.com/4f9bPdsxU5 — Pirate Wires (@PirateWires) April 22, 2026

Add to these high-profile cases the recent spate of mass murder events committed by one of the Democrats’ most important protected classes – transgender individuals.

It must be noted that alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson had some obvious transgender influences in his life. Before that, in 2025, a gender-confused male who changed his name from Robert to Robin Westman shot up the Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. In the process, he killed two children and seriously wounded others, including children.

My colleague Eric Florack dug into the whole relationship between transgenderism and mass shootings, and his findings are disturbing.

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Then, of course, there is the Democrats’ bread-and-butter issue that not only centers on death, but it uses the killing of innocents as one of the left's sacred sacrifices – abortion.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey recently signed into law nearly total unrestricted ability to murder babies in the womb right up until birth, long after the baby has become viable and capable of living and breathing outside the womb among us. All the mother needs is to determine she doesn’t want the baby and an abortionist with a medical license who will consent to snuff the baby’s life out.

Related: Trump Voters Need a Reason to Turn Out to Vote. They’re Not Getting It.

For the Democrats, this era may best be described as its killing season – a time when the mask has come off, and it’s now okay to unapologetically and publicly embrace their savage, barbaric, and most vile instincts. As they seek to feed their thirst for blood, the addiction will only grow more voracious. As if in some horror movie, the Democrats’ cravings will only grow stronger, and they will seek new victims. Only this is not a movie; it's not a dream or a nightmare. It's not fiction. It's real.

Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program will likely be a model for new movements to kill off America’s elderly and "non-essential" people. And it won’t stop there.

As we’ve seen, once the left gets a taste of blood, it only wants more. That’s where we are right now. Those are the forces the Republicans are up against, and they are legion. Regardless of how you feel about the price of gas or groceries, we are in a battle between good and evil. The very least you can do is make sure these people lose on Election Day and lose big.

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