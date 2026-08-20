Democrat Voter and Rabbi Will Not Vote for El-Sayed, Says He’ll Support Republican

Abdul El-Sayed is such a blatant antisemite with so many connections to terrorism that an increasing number of Democrats in Michigan are looking toward Republican Senate candidate Rep. Mike Rogers as the only alternative to El-Sayed.

Advertisement

One of these longtime Democrats who is realizing that the party no longer has any interest in welcoming Jewish voters is Rabbi Asher Lopatin, who spoke at a Democrats for Mike Rogers gathering Thursday. Lopatin, who promotes Torah scholarship in Huntington Woods, said, “I usually vote Democrat, but I'm gonna be voting for Mike Rogers, and I want to start out by saying too, off script, that he's an incredible man. And the number one reason to vote for him is [not] policies, but who he is as a character, as a person, as a caring, sensitive man.”

BREAKING: Rabbi Asher Lopatin, a long time Democrat voter, says he’s voting for Mike Rogers.



“Abdul El-Sayed has made one thing very clear. We cannot let him anywhere near the U.S. Senate.” pic.twitter.com/EmIxMwNZJ9 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 20, 2026

But while the rabbi is impressed with Rogers and his ability to form a bipartisan coalition, the same cannot be said of highly partisan and prejudiced El-Sayed, a man whose family members work for terrorist groups, who oversaw an animal “slaughterhouse,” and who hates July 4 and the Second Amendment. “On the other hand, and I'm sad to say this, that Abdul El- Sayed has made one thing very clear. We cannot let him anywhere near the U.S. Senate,” Lopatin stated. “Sadly, tragically, he's shown contempt for the Jewish community, and frankly, for American values by making Hasan Piker — a vicious antisemite and racist — his campaign surrogate and someone he buddies up with before the primary and after the primary.”

Advertisement

🚨 NEW



Michigan Democrat U.S. Senate Candidate Abdul El Sayed DEFENDS Hasan Piker for saying "America deserved 9/11" and "it doesn't matter" if rapes happened on October 7th.



EL-SAYED: "It's important to talk about context." pic.twitter.com/2OtiXQq6Ma — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2026

Read Also: Karmelo Anthony Was Obsessed With Stabbing and Was Stalking a Girl

El-Sayed, as Lopatin emphasized, “never disavowed Hasan’s antisemitism, a man who's called Orthodox Jews like me, ‘inbred’. When Abdul El-Sayed was asked about the terrorist who attempted to blow up a synagogue right here in Michigan with hundreds of children,” Lopatin pointed toward a little girl nearby as an example, “hundreds of children, he only said… ‘Hurt people do hurt people.’” And yes, that is an actual quote. El-Sayed was trying to justify the Temple Israel attacker, a Hezbollah operative, because the attacker’s Hezbollah relatives had died in an Israeli strike.

Lopatin continued, “Sadly, Abdul El-Sayed has shown only contempt for Jews as a people and called my people bloodthirsty, and the reason Michigan, our great state of Michigan, doesn't have the funds it needs.” It is not clear exactly which statement Lopatin was referencing here, although El-Sayed definitely opposes U.S. aid to Israel.

The rabbi argued, “Abdul El-Sayed is completely unfit to represent any piece of Michigan — the Jewish community or African-American community or the Chaldean, or even Arab Americans. So as someone who votes Democrat usually, I am proud this time to support Mike Rogers, and I encourage everyone to do so as well.”

Advertisement

Many PJ Media readers will probably have noticed that I frequently point to the long history of the Democrat Party pushing racism, violence, election fraud, and other evils. In fact, the Democrat Party also has a longtime connection to antisemitism, including through multiple early 20th century politicians (especially Franklin Roosevelt) who praised or received praise from Nazis.

But despite the fact that Democrat leaders have always been corrupt, elitist, and dictatorial, they also used to be a lot better at lying about how much they could help working class Americans. For that reason, many Americans who actually in their personal lives opposed the values that Democrat leadership had, voted Democrat, including some of my own ancestors. What many Christians and Jews are discovering now is that the Democrat Party is willing to sacrifice anyone to achieve its ultimate goals.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and Islamic terror. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.