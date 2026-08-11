Off Target: El-Sayed Condemned July 4 Fireworks and the Second Amendment

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is trying to erase his YouTube history, and with good reason. In videos he has made private, for instance, his outrageous outbursts include rants about Independence Day fireworks, comparing football to slavery, and mulling a replacement for the Second Amendment. This jihad-loving, anti-American radical believes “fireworks suck.”

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El-Sayed, after winning the Democrat Senate primary in Michigan, began to make around 100 of his previous YouTube videos private. One of them focused on his hatred of the classic Independence Day tradition of fireworks. One wonders if he really dislikes fireworks, or whether he instead dislikes the enthusiastic celebration of patriotism and freedom.

Abdul El-Sayed: “Can we PLEASE find another way to celebrate July 4th? Four reasons why fireworks suck.” pic.twitter.com/cRdj0xtNPn — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 11, 2026

Furthermore, according to El-Sayed in another major fumble, football is not “ethical” or “safe” and people who try to defend the sport use similar arguments to those made by people who defended slavery and the westward expansion of American sovereignty. Maybe he spent too much time listening to Colin Kaepernick. The New York Post also found audio of El-Sayed, who ironically played football in high school, claiming that the sport is “very much associated with a particularly masculine and oftentimes toxically masculine culture.” El-Sayed crammed as many lefty lies as possible into his anti-football propaganda:

You think about all the wars that we fight abroad, all of the sordid history of oppressing other people in the name of this American idea whether it was ‘Manifest Destiny’ and destroying Native Americans, or it was the transatlantic slave trade where folks who ‘founded this country’ on the backs of native folks that they destroyed, captured people, enslaved them and had them work their fields because they thought it was their right. All of this, like a lot of these narratives you kind of see echoed in the ethos of football.

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That’s all incredibly ironic coming from a Muslim who admires anti-Israel terrorists and received substantial donations from Hamas front group CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations). Islam encourages enslavement, abuse, and rape of non-Muslims and especially women. In fact, Muslims are still enslaving numerous peoples around the world to this day, particularly in Africa.

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REVEALED: Abdul El-Sayed proclaimed "obligation" to follow Sharia law until the day he dies



story from @AndrewKerrNC @jessicaschwalb7 https://t.co/qRIcFmwSh0 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 11, 2026

CNN and the New York Post also reported that El-Sayed claimed immigration enforcement wasn’t important and that the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms should be ditched in favor of an amendment falsely claiming there is a right to healthcare. It’s amazing how Democrats assert that they hate slavery and then insist that everyone has a right to the labor of doctors and nurses regardless of payment.

Notably, El-Sayed is one of multiple Democrat candidates in recent years who has acted like a Grinch about one holiday or another, as the New York Post pointed out. For instance, Wisconsin Democrat gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong is under fire for asserting that Thanksgiving — which is also uniquely American — is a “colonizer holiday” and that St. Valentine’s Day is just “another day capitalism tells you how to show love.”

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Notice that Hong and El-Sayed both have hatred for quintessentially American things, whether holidays, sports, or constitutional rights.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's survival and thriving this America 250 year.

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