Trump Looks to Block New York City Pied-A-Terre Tax Before Certain Disaster

The late, great Margaret Thatcher once observed, “The trouble with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.” That is what New York City Democrats are going to do if they persist in their outrageous new taxation plan.

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At some point either this year or next year, thousands of wealthy homeowners in New York City are set to pay the pied-à-terre tax on “non-primary” homes worth over $1 million. The threat of the tax has already driven more people to rent instead of buying property, and has also encouraged the ongoing problem of top-tier taxpayers leaving the lefty state.

This concerns Donald Trump, who, of course, lived in New York City for many years himself, and who has a mutual antipathy toward Commie Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The president posted on TruthSocial August 11, “The NYC Pied-A-Terre Tax is costing New York City and State a fortune in that the money, eventually to be gotten, is very little compared to the TAXES PAID by the tens of thousands of people who are fleeing the City, never to return. Florida, Texas, and numerous other States, are making an absolute fortune!”

Despite the fact that wealth is transferring to Republican states, Trump understandably is still worried about one of our greatest, most historic, and most influential cities. “This dangerous political ‘experiment’ in New York will destroy what was once a great City and State,” he warned. “It is pure Amateur Hour, and it’s hard, as President of the United States of America, to sit back and watch it happen, especially to a place I once loved. Financial, and then Social, RUIN, is a 100% certainty - And then the Radical Left Jihadists charge Congestion Pricing on top of everything else.” Mamdani is infamous for defending jihadis and encouraging violent antisemitism.

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Trump exclaimed, “This doesn’t work in America, and must be stopped, NOW! I am looking to see if the Federal Government has any legal right to avert this disaster, before it is too late, for the millions of people who cherish New York and want to see it thrive, as opposed to becoming a filthy, crime ridden, decrepit place of mockery and scorn. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Of course, part of the issue is that New York Democrats really do want fewer people to be property owners. Mamdani has explicitly endorsed the "abolition of private property," and his director of the city Office to Protect Tenants, Cea Weaver, called to "seize private property." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul pretends to be all for homeownership, but only if her administration controls who is allowed to own a home where, subject to politicians' whims. Whether all these wackos will feel the same way after they have totally run out of taxpayer money is another question, but right now they are under the delusion that many a Communist has had before that so long as they can impoverish most people and augment their own power, they don’t care how much destruction they leave in their wake.

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Unfortunately, however, many New Yorkers who don’t want to see this occur but are stuck in a system dominated by cheating Democrats and illegal aliens will pay a price regardless of whether or not the Commies succeed in their own personal goals.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's young people get the education they deserve.

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