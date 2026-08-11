DSA on Illegals: 'You Don’t Have to Have Papers to Have Power'

"There are so many ways in which [illegals] can be involved behind the scene," Democratic Socialist politician Diana Moreno was caught saying in an undercover video just promoted by LibsOfTikTok, adding, "You don't have to have papers to have power."

Advertisement

Translation: The DSA sees illegal aliens as either potential voters or brownshirts, as expediency requires. No wonder the left has such a big mad over closing the border and remigration.

"I just want to say that as an immigrant who was not born in this country," Moreno continues, "as someone who just became a citizen in 2016, you know, I did not openly identify myself as a socialist."

"For a while, I was a closeted socialist."

Well, times have changed and Moreno is free to let her lefty freak flag fly.

Matt Miller of PolitiBrawl went undercover last week and taped a DSA meeting using spy pens, which just sounds cool.

Here's the shorter clip LibsOfTikTok posted on Monday...

INSANE



Undercover footage from inside a New York DSA meeting reveals they are using illegal aliens in their socialist movement to gain political power.



"There are so many ways in which [illegals] can be involved behind the scene... You don't have to have papers to have power."… pic.twitter.com/cgdSUoOcG3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 10, 2026

...and you can watch Miller's full 14-minute undercover video on YouTube. Hitting the Subscribe button seemed like a no-brainer.

Advertisement

A native of Ecuador, Moreno now holds New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's old seat in the state assembly, if you had any further questions about the current condition of New York Democrats. These aren't your old-school New Deal/Great Society Dems. The old stereotype of working-class Dems squaring off against country club Republicans isn't just dated — it now seems like a weird dream.

The days of the DSA revolutionary vanguard are coming.

Old-guard Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer might bemoan the threat the DSA poses to the Mensheviks — I mean, the Democrats, of course. But the DSA has already pulled the Democrats so far left, that they don't dare bemoan it in public. "We are a big-tent party," Schumer put it last week, after a string of progressive primary losses that could threaten his Senate leadership position come January.

Schumer added that "being a big-tent party is a strength, not a weakness," but the relevant question is: for whom?

It was old-guard Democrats who virtually eliminated the border for four years, and effectively weaponized illegals against taxpaying Americans and, I report with appropriate schadenfreude, now also against old-guard Democrats.

Advertisement

However satisfying it might seem to watch the likes of Schumer be hoisted by his own petard, don't let too much freude creep into your schaden.

We still live in a two-party republic, and if the DSA does end up completely inhabiting the Democrats as a skinsuit, the danger it poses will become all-too-real.

They'll eliminate the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court with justices who make Ketanji Brown Jackson look like Sam Alito, and then it's open season on everything.

I don't often indulge in scaremongering, but when you hear an elected official argue that "You don't have to have papers to have power," please understand that one of the papers she's talking about is the Constitution.

Recommended: Trans Rep Sarah McBride Has a Sad but I Can't Stop Laughing

FIGHT SOCIALISM.

PJ Media VIP members get tons of exclusive goodies, including podcasts and video live chats with your favorite writers. You can support alternative conservative news and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.

Join today.