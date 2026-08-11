Now We Know How High the COVID Vaccine Miscarriage Risk Really Was

As PJ Media reported on Monday, text messages found on Anthony Fauci's government-issued phone show the nation's most trusted COVID messenger privately worried the vaccine could cause miscarriages, all while publicly assuring pregnant women they had nothing to worry about.

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Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, broke down the discovery Monday on Fox News' America Reports. His committee now has Fauci's phone and is working through it.

"So, we obviously have his phone. We've downloaded it. And we're going to carefully go through this to protect these people's personal information," Johnson told hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts. "But I thought we had to release this right away, because this is, I think, major news."

The text at the center of it all is a Jan. 25, 2021, exchange between Fauci, then-Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and Rochelle Walensky, who ran the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at the time, about giving the COVID injection to pregnant women. Buried in that exchange, Johnson said, Fauci acknowledged that the second dose triggers a bigger cytokine storm, something he tied to a possible rise in first-trimester miscarriages.

Johnson connected that private admission to a June 2021 study in the New England Journal of Medicine by Tom Shimabukuro, which tracked 827 confirmed pregnancies and found 104 miscarriages, officially labeled "spontaneous abortions." That's a 12.6% miscarriage rate, roughly four times the normal 3% rate.

That’s bad enough. But it may actually be worse.

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Johnson explained that the study buried an uglier number: 700 of those 827 women got the shot in their third trimester, well after the 20-week window when a miscarriage can even occur. Strip those women out, and the real denominator — the ones who got the shot in the first or second trimester — is 127. When you do the math, that’s roughly an 82% miscarriage rate.

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Johnson also accused Shimabukuro, the CDC's head of safety and surveillance, of deleting emails tied to the study, both on his own devices and, Johnson said, from the servers at the Department of Health and Human Services as well. "That needs to be fully investigated in terms of violations of Federal Records Act," Johnson said.

🚨FAUCI FILES🚨



Anthony Fauci knew the Covid jabs were likely causing pregnant women to have miscarriages, but still pushed them anyways.



There’s even data that proves 82% of women that received the Covid jabs in the first or second trimester had a miscarriage, cities Senator… pic.twitter.com/9I4ElnEyGa — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 10, 2026

Roberts pressed Johnson on how far Fauci's public statements strayed from what he wrote in private. Johnson's response was blunt. "Yes, they lied," he said, pointing to an April report showing that Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine safety chief, learned his own monitoring algorithm was hiding mass safety signals. Once officials switched to a corrected algorithm, Johnson said, they logged dozens of red flags over four months, including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction (Fauci himself suffered from this in June 2021), Bell's palsy, and multiple strokes.

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This was a deliberate cover-up by Fauci and others solely to maximize vaccination rates and limit vaccine hesitancy. The narrative was more important than the safety of unborn children.

Johnson noted Fauci pleaded the Fifth 111 times last week rather than answer questions under oath. His committee has invited him for a transcribed interview, and Johnson said he'll subpoena Fauci if his attorneys don't agree to one voluntarily.

With 34,000 text messages and 522 voicemails still to sort through, this story is only getting started.

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