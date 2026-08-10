These Newly Released Texts Prove What a Monster Fauci Really Is

If you needed one more reason to hate Dr. Anthony Fauci, here it is. Newly released private text messages show that the man who spent the COVID years lecturing Americans about "the science," and even said that anyone who questioned him questioned “science,” worried about a miscarriage risk tied to the vaccine in private, then turned around and told pregnant women there was nothing to worry about.

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Fauci, then director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Rochelle Walensky, then director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general, exchanged the texts on January 25, 2021. They were hashing out whether the timing of vaccination during pregnancy mattered under the two-dose schedule. Fauci opened with an ominous heads-up. "I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of," he wrote to Walensky and Murthy.

Then he got specific. "Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester," Fauci wrote. Walensky didn't brush him off, either. She told Fauci his concern was "definitely a good point, [especially] after dose two."

So, here we have the nation's top infectious disease bureaucrat raising a theoretical miscarriage risk with the CDC director, and she agreed it was worth taking seriously.

Let’s keep going.

In a separate message that same day, however, Fauci wrote there was no data suggesting early versus late vaccination in pregnancy made a difference, while noting that some people, including female health care workers, worried a "genetic" vaccine could affect an early fetus because they mistakenly believed mRNA could alter genes.

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ICYMI: The Most Bizarre Thing That Has Been Discovered About Fauci's Phone So Far

Just over a week later, on February 3, 2021, Fauci went in front of the cameras for a Journal of the American Medical Association livestream and sang a very different tune. The FDA, he said, had "found thus far, and we have to be careful, but thus far no red flags about that, about pregnant women."

No red flags. That's what he told the public, days after privately flagging exactly that risk to his own colleagues.

If you or someone you know was pregnant during COVID, this should make your blood boil, especially if you suffered a miscarriage during that window. Millions of women trusted Fauci as the authority on COVID. How many of them got vaccinated believing there was no link to miscarriage, only to lose a pregnancy they'll spend the rest of their lives wondering about?

And he kept doubling down on this lie, too.

While serving as chief medical adviser to the Biden White House, Fauci pointed to tens of thousands of pregnant women tracked by the CDC showing "no indication whatsoever" of increased adverse effects from vaccination, declaring "it's pretty clear that pregnant women should get vaccinated."

Other messages between the three officials show them weighing vaccination risks against the risks of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Murthy, for his part, wrote that he was "surprised to see WHO put out a strong like saying they do not recommend moderna [sic] in pregnant women," referring to the World Health Organization's guidance on the Moderna vaccine.

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So even the World Health Organization had doubts serious enough to warn against the Moderna shot for pregnant women, while Fauci was busy telling Americans everything was fine, get vaccinated, and trust “the science.”

This is what "trust the science" actually looked like behind closed doors. In the end, mass vaccination was more important than anything else. Fauci wasn't protecting pregnant women. He was protecting the narrative. And women paid the price for it.

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