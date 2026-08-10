Well, That Was Stupid: Miami Man Learns Why You Don't Threaten the Secretary of State

Jon Christopher Enriquez of Miami is 47 years old — old enough to know better. But on May 27, he still decided that it was a good idea to go onto social media and share just how unhappy he is with Marco Rubio and the Donald Trump administration's Cuba policy... by offering up some death threats aimed at the secretary of state and Kristi Noem, who is currently serving as a special envoy to the Shield of the Americas.

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Here are some of the lovely things he posted on X:

@SecRubio @StateDept Silence Yourself. Before you start thinking that America owns Cuba and start talking trash and calling Cuba a failure, the Criminal Court of the Armed Forces is going to begin the investigation of you as a failure to your nation. The 2 Falcon jets were replaced by Gulfstreams. Rubio, Noem ... You have been found guilty of 18 USC Section 2384: Seditious Conspiracy. Both of you will be executed at 16:30. Best wishes to your future endeavors. @realDonaldTrump

@SecRubio I guess the only way that you are going to shut your mouth is through DEATH

Rubio AND Noem are to be executed at 16:00. Rubio Y Noem seran ejecutados a las 16:00. Adios, muchacho/a. @Telemundo atencion Chola Grande! Senora Presidente Mexico!

I mean, he did it in English and Spanish and had a timeline and everything, and based on the fact that he's defending the Cuban regime and trying to get Mexico's socialist narco-president Claudia Sheinbaum's attention, it sounds like he's either mentally ill or your typical leftist. (Am I being redundant?)

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According to court documents, the guy had a history of making threats to others online. This time, he just happened to choose public officials, which just happens to be a federal crime.

"Threatening to execute public officials is not political speech, it is a federal crime," said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. "Enriquez used a public platform to issue repeated, specific threats against Secretary Rubio and Special Envoy Noem. Today’s guilty plea makes clear that those who attempt to terrorize public servants or intimidate them through threats of violence will be swiftly identified, prosecuted, and held accountable."

The State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security led the investigation, "identified the threats, observed the escalation, and worked to bring the individual responsible into custody, drawing on support from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the City of Miami Police Department, and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. Diplomatic Security coordinated closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida throughout the investigation and prosecution."

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Last week, Enriquez pleaded guilty to three counts of transmitting threats through interstate communications and awaits sentencing. He faces up to five years in prison for each count. Let's hope he gets all of it.

In May, a Miami man posted threats on X threatening harm to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Kristi Noem. DSS special agents identified him, and this week he pleaded guilty in federal court. https://t.co/48m724EK1h — Diplomatic Security Service (@StateDeptDSS) August 6, 2026

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